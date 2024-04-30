Pam Andrews revealed that she has not been on screens for years due to battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

She stated that despite attempts to return to acting, her condition causes panic, depression, and anxiety, making it challenging to pursue her career

Andrews is currently in therapy, addressing the trauma she has experienced, and has decided to close the chapter on her acting career

Former South African actress Pam Andrews got candid about the real reason why she has not been on our screens for years. The star who rose to prominence for her roles in popular soapies like Backstage and Rhythm City said it is due to her PTSD.

Pam Andrews has shared why she is no longer acting. Image: @pamandrews

Source: Instagram

Pam Andrews gets candid about her struggle with PTSD

She is regarded as one of the real baddies of the Mzansi entertainment industry. Pam dominated the industry a few years ago when she starred in several shows. The star later relocated to the UK and has been living a private life there.

According to ZiMoja, the former Backstage actress finally answered the burning question on everyone's mind. Many thought she would continue her acting career, but it turns out the star has closed that chapter for good.

Speaking about the reason why she is no longer in the limelight, Pam Andrews said it's because she is battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). She said her condition made her struggle with going back to acting. She said:

"Even though I've tried so many times to just get into that space again as soon as I try to go back, I struggle with my hormones. My whole body, panics, depression and anxiety kick in."

Pam Andrews admits that she is in therapy

The former actress revealed that she is currently seeing a professional for her condition. Pam said she is going through a lot and is broken because of the things she went through in her life.

"So, I started going to therapy recently because I am broken, I have some stuff going on with me, some trauma that happened."

Fiesta Black back in showbiz after battle with depression

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South African singer Thandi Nakampe Mokgoankgoa popularly known by her stage name Fiesta Black is reviving her career in the music and entertainment industry after taking a long break to deal with depression.

Fiesta Black, known for her hit song Xigubu by DJ Ganyani is returning to the industry. The star who went under the radar after publicly accusing Idols SA judge Thembi Seete of stealing her song said she has learnt her lesson.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News