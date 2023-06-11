What is Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg famous for? Details into his personal life

Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg is a celebrity kid and an up-and-coming musician from the United States of America. He is widely known as the son of the prominent singer, songwriter, rapper, actor, and producer Donald Edmond Wahlberg Jr., aka Donnie Wahlberg. Elijah has been an active member of a Pink Laces music group since 2020.

Elijah Wahlberg (L) and Donnie Wahlberg attend the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg is following in his father's footsteps in the entertainment industry. The celebrity kid loves dancing and singing when free. However, he is not active on social media platforms as he is more concerned about his privacy.

Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg’s profile summary and bio

Full name Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg Gender Male Date of birth 20 August 2001 Age 21 years (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Donald Edmond Wahlberg Mother Kimberly Fey Siblings Xavier Alexander, Evan Joseph Relationship status In a relationship Girlfriend Grace Adduci College Berklee College of Music Profession Musician Net worth (Approx.) $1 million

How old is Elijah Wahlberg?

Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg’s age is 21 years as of June 2023. He was born on 20 August 2001 in Los Angeles, California, USA. His birth sign is Leo. He comes from a mixed background that comprises Swedish, Irish, English and French-Canadian ancestry.

Is Donnie Wahlberg's son adopted?

The celebrity kid is not adopted. Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg’s parents are Donald Edmond Wahlberg and Kimberly Fey. Elijah Hendrix's mother is a sound engineer and real estate agent. He studied music at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.

The celebrity kid is the last born in the marriage between his dad and Kimberly Fey. He has two siblings, namely Xavier Alexander (born on 4 March 1993) and a step-brother named Evan Joseph Asher (born on 18 May 2002).

Elijah Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg attend the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Are Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg’s parents together?

His parents parted ways in 2010. Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg’s mother and Donald were married for nine years, after which she filed for a divorce in 2008, citing irreconcilable differences. After the breakup, Eljah and his elder brother, Xavier, were placed in Fey’s custody.

Who was the love of Donnie Wahlberg's life?

After splitting up with Fey, Donnie started seeing a renowned model, TV anchor, Playboy Playmate, and actress Jenny McCarthy. The duo met in July 2013 and dated for around five months before tying the knot. Donnie married Jenny on 31 August 2014 in a luxurious wedding held in Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois, USA.

Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg’s career

Donald Edmond's son is an up-and-coming musician. He is a member of the Pink Laces music band with his friend Ian Bradford. The team has released several songs, including Paradigm (2021), Can We Rise (2022), and Love: Mayhem (2020).

What is Donnie Wahlberg's net worth?

Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg’s net worth is alleged to be $1 million. His father is among the most successful actors in the United States. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $25 million.

Personal life

Elijah Hendrix is reportedly in a relationship with a lady named Grace Adduci. His girlfriend is a photographer and a music lover.

Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg’s height

The celebrity kid stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 60 kilograms (132 lbs).

Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg’s pictures

Elijah is the last born from his dad's marriage to Kimberly Fey. Photo: @donniewahlberg on Instagram (modified by author)

Despite his celebrity, Elijah Hendrix is very private and does not post any pics on social media. Besides that, Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg’s Instagram account is not active, as he has no posts on it.

Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg is the son of the legendary American singer, songwriter, rapper, actor, and producer Donald Wahlberg. He is an up-and-coming musician and a member of the Pink Laces music band.

