Get to know Stephanie Rose Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi's daughter

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi is a celebrity child, best recognised as Jon Bon Jovi's daughter. Unlike her father's acclaimed success in the entertainment industry, she has made headlines for controversial reasons. Nonetheless, she holds a special part in her father's heart, and he does not shy away from talking about her.

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi's biography unveils her life as a celebrity child while providing snippets of her family. Even though she is very private, the details compiled below are what we know so far.

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi's profile summary and bio

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi's age

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi (aged 30 as of June 2023) was born on 31st May 1993 in New Jersey, USA. She is Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea's eldest child. She is an American national and holds white ethnical roots.

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi's education

She went to Hamilton College and later joined New School in Manhattan. Stephanie graduated with a degree in Liberal Arts in 2017.

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi's parents

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi's father, John Francis Bon Jovi Jr, popularly known as John Bon Jovi, is an award-winning singer, songwriter and actor. He was the brains behind the rock band Bon Jovi, formed in 1983.

Jovi has 15 solo albums to his name. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2009. As an actor, he is famous for his roles in Ally McBeal and The West Wing.

Dorothea Hurley, Stephanie's mother, met her husband in high school in 1980, and after years of dating, they tied the connubial knot in 1989. They have been married for over three decades, and she has supported his career success.

Dorothea Hurley and her husband founded the JBJ Soul Foundation in 2006. They also have three pay-if-you-can restaurants in the USA.

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi's siblings

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley's marriage gave rise to four children. Outlined below are snippets of Stephanie's siblings:

1. Jesse Bongiovi

Jesse Bongiovi is Stephanie's brother. He was born on 19th February 1995 in Los Angeles. The 27-year-old graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor's degree in political science and government.

Jesse launched a rosé company, Hampton Water, with his father in 2018. The company skyrocketed to success, and Wine Spectator named it the best rosé of 2018.

Jesse proposed to his girlfriend, Jesse Light, in 2022. Close family members witnessed the engagement ceremony.

2. Jake Hurley Bongiovi

Jake Hurley is no stranger to the limelight; he is famously known for dating Millie Bobby Brown, the Stranger Things actress. The two went public with their relationship in November 2021.

Jake Jovi was born on 7th May 2002, in Palm Beach, Florida. He attended Pennington High School in New Jersey and transitioned to Syracuse University in 2020.

3. Romeo Jon Bongiovi

Romeo Jon Bongiovi was born on 29th March 2004 in New Jersey. As the youngest of the Bongiovi clan, he prefers a private life and does not appear to have a social media presence.

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi's height

Rose is 175 cm tall and weighs 57 kg. She has dark brown hair and grey eyes to complement her slender physique.

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi's net worth

What does Bon Jovi's daughter do? According to her LinkedIn profile, Stephanie is a first camera assistant at NorthSouth Productions. She interned at The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in 2015.

Rose has not publicly disclosed any details hinting at her finances. Nevertheless, the money conversation does not end there since her father's fans often ask, how much is Bon Jovi's net worth? He is worth $410 million, earned throughout his illustrious music and acting career. He is considered one of the richest rock artists.

Frequently asked questions

The answers to these questions address apparent controversies around John Bon Jovi and his family.

What happened to Bon Jovi's daughter Stephanie?

Stephanie has a history of substance abuse. In 2012, she was hospitalised while in college. Despite this dark season, her family embraced and protected her.

What does Stephanie Rose Bongiovi do for a living?

She works as a camera assistant. Her background is in Liberal Arts.

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi hails from a closely-knit family that adores her. She does not share much about her life updates on social media. Nonetheless, her biography does more than put a face to her name.

