Who is Ghanaian singer Fantana Diamond's alleged girlfriend?

Who is Fantana? Francine Nyanko Koffie, famously known as Fantana, is an American-born Ghanaian singer, songwriter and entrepreneur. She started her music career by freestyling on Instagram. Since then, she has released several hit songs, such as So What and Forever Young.

Francine is a stunning woman known for her unique style and rocking top designs. Besides music, she is a thriving businesswoman. She was given the stage name Fantana by her manager Bullet, whom she met through Wendy Shay, the late Ghanaian singer. What is Fantana's place of birth?

Fantana's profiles

Full name Francine Nyanko Koffie Stage name Fantana Date of birth July 3, 1997 Age 25 years old (As of 2023) Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Greater Accra Region, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Zodiac sign Cancer Ethnicity Black Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 65 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Father Joseph Lawrence Ashun Mother Dorcas Affo-Toffey Sister Lynelle Marital status Single Occupation Singer, Songwriter, Entrepreneur Net worth $800,000 Social media Instagram

What is Fantana's age?

The Ghanaian celebrity was born on July 3, 1997, in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. She is 25 years as of 2023 and holds American nationality.

Who are Fantana's parents?

She was brought up by her Ghanaian parents, Joseph Lawrence Ashun and her mother, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, a Ghanaian entrepreneur and politician.

Who is Fantana's husband?

The musician is not married but was in a relationship with Ayanle Husein. Husein died in January 2013. Fantana took to social media to break the sad news and wrote;

Ayanle Hussein, my love. I can't believe they took you away from me. My angel on earth, I am so broken. I cried and cried. I love you so much. You made me a better person; you taught me much and believed in me. I'm sorry they did this to you. We loved each other so much. From day one, we were inseparable.

What is Fantana's height?

Koffie stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 65 kg. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Fantana's career

After college, Fantana opened a boutique and focused on fashion design while still working on her music passion. She started composing songs and sharing them on social media platforms.

Within a short time, she garnered thousands of fans who expected more freestyles from her. She took the music industry by storm in 2018 when she dropped the song Backstabber.

She later joined Rufftown record label, courtesy of Wendy Shay. Wendy is a late renowned Ghanaian musician. On June 24, 2019, Fantana released a single, So What, produced by Mog Beatz.

Fantana's songs

Francine has released some top hits and partnered with famous musicians in Ghana and the United States. Below are some of her other songs:

New African Lady

Girls Hate on Girls

Forever Young

You, Me and The Sea

Blue Eyes

No Dulling

BackStabbers

Wrong

Ukwis

So What

Fantana Young, Famous and African

The celebrity is among the new reality stars featured on the second season of the reality television show Young, Famous, and African. The reality show premiered on March 18, 2022, and was filmed in Johannesburg, South Africa. Some of the new stars appearing on season two of the show include; Luis Munana, Bonang Matheba, Rosette Ncwana, and Sebabatso Mothibi.

Why was Fantana arrested?

Francine was apprehended in Boca Raton, Florida, on November 14, 2017. She was charged with theft, a severe offence that astonished her fans. But it later turned out that she had an altercation with her former roommate at school in Florida. Fantana hurled a bracelet of the roommate out of the window. Her action angered her roommate, who accused Fantana of stealing her bracelet. She agreed to refund the bracelet and was neither convicted nor sentenced for the offence.

Is Fantana's mother a politician?

Dorcas Affo-Toffer was born on May 4, 1972. Besides being Fantana's mother, she is celebrated as a Ghanaian entrepreneur, philanthropist and politician. She is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Member of Parliament for the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region.

What is Fantana's net worth?

The Ghanaian singer has an estimated net worth of $800,000. She derives her income from her thriving music career and businesses.

Above is Fantana's biography and everything you need to know about the celebrated Ghanaian singer. She has lived in the United States for most of her life. She later relocated to Ghana, where she currently resides, making music and running her businesses.

