Top 20 schools and universities that offer fashion design in South Africa

Every person desires to dress in a presentable manner. In South Africa, the fashion and clothing sector continues to expand each year. The demand for qualified designers is at an all-time high. If you wish to become one, you ought to know the schools and universities that offer fashion design in South Africa so you can pursue your dream course.

Studying fashion design and clothing technology helps one understand how the industry works. This field is a fantastic choice for people with creative minds and adventurous spirits. Read on to discover the universities that offer fashion design in South Africa, where you can pursue this course.

Schools and universities that offer fashion design in South Africa

What is the best university to go to if you want to be a fashion designer? Check out the list of the top South African universities and schools that you can enrol in to pursue this course as given by Careers Portal.

20. Damelin

DAMELIN HET is an accredited institution of higher education that offers multiple academic programmes. Students can attend classes on a full-time or part-time basis. Blended and online classes are also available. You can pursue a certificate in Fashion Design and Retail Buying at the institution.

19. UberGlam School of Fashion Design

UberGlam School of Fashion Design is located in Gauteng. It offers beginner, intermediate and advanced courses in design and construction, fashion illustration, and 3-D designs and handbags. These courses prepare students practically to start a business. Those who wish to learn a new skill or perfect a hobby are also welcome.

18. INSCAPE

INSCAPE offers courses in creative design, business and communication, and digital technology. You can pursue a Higher Certificate or Bachelor's degree in Fashion Design at the institution.

17. Elizabeth Galloway Academy of Fashion Design

Elizabeth Galloway Academy of Fashion Design is one of the best fashion schools in South Africa. The institution equips individuals with the skills and practical experience they need to handle the entire creative process of garment making and dressing.

The courses offered are Diploma/ Advanced Diploma in Fashion Design, Degree in Fashion Design, and a part-time fashion design course.

16. Vega School

Vega School was established in 1999. The institution offers multiple courses in design, business, and branding. The courses offered are aligned with the needs of the modern-day population. It offers BA in Fashion Design.

15. SEWAFRICA

SEWAFRICA offers full and part-time courses. The full-time ones are National Certificate in Craft Production: Fashion Focus and Certificate in Fashion. Saturday short courses in sewing and pattern making are also offered.

14. North West School of Design

North West School of Design was founded by Marlene Oosthuizen, an awarding-winning fashion entrepreneur. The institution offers diploma programmes in fashion design and fashion communications and buying. Short courses are also offered.

13. The Design School Southern Africa (DSSA)

DSSA offers training in graphic, fashion and interior design. Students can pursue a BA in Fashion Design. It requires three years of minimum study time on a full-time basis.

12. Design Academy of Fashion (DAF)

DAF is one of the top fashion schools in Cape Town in 2022. It offers a three-year diploma programme in fashion and a foundational course in the same field. Saturday short courses are also available.

11. Xela Fashion Studio & Design College

Xela Fashion Studio & Design College is fully registered with the DHET. It is also accredited with the FP&M SETA and CATHSETA. The institution offers a two-year course in fashion design.

10. Cape Town College of Fashion Design (CTCFD)

CTCFD is one of the best fashion schools in Cape Town. It offers a Diploma and Advanced Diploma in Fashion Design. Short courses like garment technology, introduction to textiles, and Introduction to Fashion Business & Marketing Principles are also offered.

9. Studio 05 School of Fashion

Studio 05 provides theoretical grounding and practical experience in the clothing design and manufacturing industry. The institution offers a three-year diploma programme in fashion clothing and technology and a two-year national certificate programme in fashion design.

8. The Future Excellence Design Institute South Africa (FEDISA)

FEDISA has campuses in Cape Town and Sandton. The institution offers BA Degree in Fashion, BA Honours in Fashion and Diploma in Fashion Merchandising. These courses are ideal for creative business-minded persons with a flair for style.

7. STADIO Group (Southern Business School, Embury and Prestige Academy) (Formerly LISOF)

STADIO Group was formed after the merger of four institutions of higher education, including LISOF. It has a Faculty of Arts & Design that offers a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Fashion, Bachelor of Arts in Fashion, Bachelor of Commerce in Fashion, Higher Certificate in Fashion, and Higher Certificate in Fashion Retail.

6. Villioti Fashion Institute

Villioti Fashion Institute is an accredited tertiary education institution founded by Spero Villioti. The institution offers various courses, including a Bachelor of Fashion Degree, Diploma in Fashion, and Higher Certificate in Fashion. Short courses such as garment construction, styling, and pattern engineering are also offered.

5. Cape Peninsula University of Technology

At the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, you can study for a Diploma or Advanced Diploma in Fashion. The diploma programme takes three years, and graduates can become designers, stylists, garment technologists, costume designers, or pattern makers.

4. Durban University of Technology

Have you been wondering where to study fashion design in South Africa? You can do so at the Durban University of Technology The programmes offered are Diploma, Advanced Diploma, and Postgraduate Diploma in Fashion Design. You can also pursue a Master of Applied Arts in Fashion.

3. Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University

Do you desire to pursue a fashion design degree or something related? Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University offers two options. One is a Bachelor of Visual Arts in Fashion, and the other is a Bachelor of Visual Arts in Textile.

2. Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)

TUT has a Faculty of Arts & Design that offers various programmes. Among them are Diploma in Fashion Design and Technology, National Diploma in Fashion, and Advanced Diploma in Fashion Design and Technology.

1. University of Johannesburg

The University of Johannesburg is one of the top fashion design schools in Johannesburg, South Africa. The university has a fashion department that offers undergraduate programmes in Fashion Production and Fashion Design.

Who is the best fashion designer in South Africa?

There are several top designers in the country, including Amanda Laird Cherry, Michelle Ludek, Nkhensani Nkosi (Stoned Cherrie), Laduma Ngxokolo, Mzukisi Mbane, and Jacques van der Watt (Black Coffee).

What subjects are needed to become a fashion designer in South Africa?

The compulsory subjects needed to pursue this course are Mathematics, English and History.

Does UCT have fashion design?

The University of Cape Town does not offer a course in fashion design at the moment.

The top schools and universities that offer fashion design in South Africa are accredited and meet all the criteria for offering higher education training. We hope the list above helps you to find an institution that helps you achieve your dreams.

