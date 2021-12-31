Michael Strahan is an author and philanthropist and his name still resounds in the National Football league for breaking several records. He has had his fair share of romantic relationships and even attempted marriage twice. The famous American's fans have been questioning his sexuality and in this article, we find out whether Michael Strahan really is gay?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Former American footballer Michael Strahan. Photo: @michaelstrahan

Source: Twitter

Strahan is one of the few former American footballers who broke almost all records in the National Football League. He retired from the league on a high, but that was only the beginning of his career. He has since become an award-winning sports analyst, among several other enviable endeavours. He has been the victim of numerous speculations and the internet has been wondering about his sexuality.

Profile summary

Birth name: Michael Anthony Strahan

Michael Anthony Strahan Date of birth : 21st of November, 1971

: 21st of November, 1971 Age : 50 years old (as of 2021)

: 50 years old (as of 2021) Profession : Retired footballer, author, sports analyst, and television show host

: Retired footballer, author, sports analyst, and television show host Birthplace/hometown : Houston, Texas, United States of America

: Houston, Texas, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : Black American

: Black American Zodiac sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Height : 6 feet and 5 inches

: 6 feet and 5 inches Weight : 125 kilograms

: 125 kilograms Shoe size : 14 US

: 14 US Body build : Athletic

: Athletic Eye colour : black

: black Hair colour : black

: black Parents : Louise (Neé Traylor) and Gene Willie Strahan

: Louise (Neé Traylor) and Gene Willie Strahan Siblings : Sandra, Debra, Diana, and Christopher

: Sandra, Debra, Diana, and Christopher Marital status : In a relationship

: In a relationship Previous dating : Stefani Vara, Mariana Hewitt, and Nichole Mitchell.

: Stefani Vara, Mariana Hewitt, and Nichole Mitchell. Previous marriage : Wanda Hutchins (1992 to 1996) and Jean Muggli (1999–2006)

: Wanda Hutchins (1992 to 1996) and Jean Muggli (1999–2006) Girlfriend : Kayla Quick

: Kayla Quick Children : Sophia, Isabella, Tanita, and Michael Strahan Jr.

: Sophia, Isabella, Tanita, and Michael Strahan Jr. Education : Trinity Christian High School, The Westbury High School, Mannheim American High School (MAHS), and Texas Southern University

: Trinity Christian High School, The Westbury High School, Mannheim American High School (MAHS), and Texas Southern University Instagram handle: @michaelstrahan

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Background information

The 6 feet 5 inches tall NFL legend was born in Houston, Texas, USA, on the 21st of November, 1971. So, how old is Michael Strahan? He is 50 years old as of 2021. He attended Westbury high school and later Texas Southern University.

Career

Michael Strahan was drafted into the NFL in 1993 and played for only one club, New York Giants, until he retired in 2007. He broke records and set new ones yet to be surpassed to date, which has earned him a place in the Pro Hall of Fame. After retirement, Michael took a shot in sports analysis, movie production and directing, writing and shone brightly there too.

Strahan broke records and set news ones yet to be surpassed to date. Photo: @michaelstrahan

Source: Twitter

Is Michael Strahan married?

The wealthy television host has been married twice and divorced, though the second was the most tumultuous. Below we reveal some of Michael’s relationships.

Wanda Hutchins

The ever-smiling giant married his first love, Wanda, in Germany in 1992. The duo fell out of love around 1996 but not after having two children together: Tanita and Michael Jr. According to a social media post from the former New Yorker, Tanita is an artist. Michael Strahan Jr's partner is Lucia Garcia, and he is just 26 years old since he was born in 1995.

Jean Muggli

Three years after separating from his first wife, Michael found love in the heart of Jean Muggli. The duo met in 1999 and was together for about seven years until they walked down the path of a messy divorce in 2006.

Their union was blessed with twins in 2004. Isabella and Sophia are now teenagers who celebrated their 17th birthday in 2021.

The divorce process between Michael and his second wife was hectic and the most challenging period of the retired footballer's life. Both parties accused themselves of many atrocities within and outside the marriage.

One of the most shocking questions that popped up during this separation process was, “Is Michael Strahan married to a man?” This interrogative statement may appear alarming now, but it was exactly what Jean insinuated when she accused her husband of being gay. Michael has since denied this accusation publically.

Michael fired back and accused Jean of emotionally abusing their twins and demanded full custody for the kids such that Jean would only have visiting rights to them.

In the end, Jean was awarded a $15.3 million compensation, plus $18,000 monthly for upkeeps and the likes. This sum was reduced after Michael retired from active footballing.

Michael is an author and philanthropist who is ever willing to share the light of his truth. Photo: @michaelstrahan

Source: Twitter

Some other women that the father of four had started a relationship with include:

Nicole Mitchell

The television host hooked up with Nicole, the former wife of famous actor Eddie Murphy. The lovebirds engaged for some years until they went their separate ways sometime in 2014, although they are still good friends.

Mariana Hewitt

Michael Strahan's girlfriend Marianna Hewitt is the Chief Executive Officer at Summer Fridays, and she is also a podcaster. They dated for about five to six years before ending it.

Is Michael Strahan dating?

Yes, he is. So, who is Michael Strahan's partner now? It is Kayla Quick. She had been with Michael for six years when the duo’s pictures went public as they spent time together at The Hollywood Fix in 2015.

Michael Strahan’s net worth

Michael is a retired American football player and talk show host who played defensive end for the New York Giants for fourteen seasons. He went to enjoy an incredibly successful professional career. Michael Strahan’s net worth is estimated to be a whopping $65 million.

From all discussed so far about his sexuality, is Michael Strahan gay? Is he bisexual? We leave it for you to decide. He has been seen with several women since his last marriage went up in the air.

READ ALSO: Who is Chris Carlos? Age, married, career, house, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za revealed unknown details about Chris Carlos. He is one of the most famous business moguls in the business world. He is also a well known philanthropist, entrepreneur and investor from Atlanta, Georgia, the United States.

He is a partner of the reputable American wine company Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) Join us as we unravel some more fascinating facts about Carlos here!

Source: Briefly News