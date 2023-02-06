How old is Rosemary Margaret Hobor, and where is she today?

Rosemary Margaret Hobor is a ceramicist and abstract painter best known as the widow of the late Canadian actor and comedian John Candy. Candy was famous for his roles in films such as Planes, Uncle Buck, Trains and Automobiles, and The Great Outdoors. Rosemary and John had lived together for about 14 years before the untimely death of John, who succumbed to a heart attack while filming the Wagons East movie.

Although Margaret was widowed at a young age while her children were still in school, she kept the vows she had for Candy by not remarrying. Here is a glimpse of her exciting biography.

Rosemary Margaret Hobor's profile summary and bio

How old is Rosemary Margaret Hobor?

Margaret was born on August 30 1949, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. As of 2023, she is 74 years old. The ceramicist's zodiac sign is Virgo.

Education

John Candy's widow grew up in Toronto and attended the all-girls institution Notre Dame High School. Upon completion, she joined the Ontario College of Art and Design University and graduated with a Material Arts degree. Rosemary prefers to lead a quiet private life and has not disclosed information about her parents and siblings.

Who was John Candy married to when he died?

The late John and Margaret's marriage was among the most admired unions. The couple tied the knot on April 28 1979, in Toronto, Canada, after a successful blind date. Together, they had two children, a son and a daughter. John and Rosemary's first child, Jennifer Anne Candy, was born on February 3 1980. Their second child, Christopher Michael Candy, was born on September 23 1984.

Jennifer and Christopher followed in their father's footsteps by joining the entertainment industry. Christopher is best known for his unique role in Contracted (2013), Where's This Party? (2014), Chowchilla (2019), and To the Stones (2020). On the other hand, Jennifer has taken part in films such as Prom Queen, Cockpit and Camp Candy.

John Candy's death

The Canadian actor died on March 4 1994, after he developed a heart attack in his sleep. He was 43 years of age at the time of his death.

How much did John Candy weigh when he died?

Candy weighed over 300 pounds at his death and was visibly obese with binge-eating tendencies. John had a family history of heart attacks since his father and brother both died at very young ages due to heart attacks. Although the actor tried to control his weight through proper dieting and exercise, he was experiencing extreme stress days before he died.

Career

After graduating from university, John Candy's spouse ventured into self-employment, dealing with design, ceramics, painting, arts, and crafting. She also became a tutor and a visiting artist in Toronto for eight years during the 1970s. To date, Margaret posts many pictures of her pottery work on Facebook. She is talented in making plates, vases, pots, abstract paintings, and other artworks.

Moreover, the painter owns an art studio in Santa Monica, California. She is also known for her charity activities through non-profit organisations such as Make-A-Wish and Pediatric AIDS Foundation. Currently, she is based in Los Angeles, California.

Rosemary Margaret Hobor's net worth

Rosemary inherited most of her wealth from her late husband, whose net worth was estimated at $15 million at the time of his death. In addition, from her successful career as an abstract painter and ceramicist, the comedian's widow has accumulated an estimated net worth of $1 million as of 2023.

Rosemary Margaret Hobor has worked tirelessly to become a household name in the Arts industry despite her marriage to a celebrity actor. Since her husband's death, she has cared for her two children as a single mother. Margaret is a force to reckon with among many mothers worldwide.

