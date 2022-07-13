Who is Dan Jewett? Age, children, wife, foundation, wedding, profiles, net worth

Dan Jewett is a renowned American teacher. He is currently teaching chemistry at the private Lakeside School in Seattle, Washington, USA. He is well known for being the celebrity husband of MacKenzie Scott. His spouse is an author and philanthropist popularly known by many as the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.

Dan Jewett has also worked in the Observatory Administration at the Eastern University in the United States. Besides that, the professional chemistry teacher was part of the teaching staff at Lower Merion School district and The Bush School.

Dan Jewett's profile summary

Dan Jewett’s bio

The renowned high school teacher was born and raised in Seattle, United States of America. What is Dan Jewett’s ethnicity? He is of white ethnicity, and his nationality is American. His sexuality is straight, and he practices the Christian religion.

How old is Dan Jewett?

His age is 47 years as of July 2022. The chemistry teacher was born in 1975. He celebrates his birthday on 6 March every year. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does Dan Jewett do for a living?

He is a professional teacher based in Seattle, USA. The chemistry teacher has worked in several schools, such as The Bush School and Lower Merion School District. He currently teaches chemistry at the private Lakeside School in Washington State.

The Lakeside School is considered one of the best private high schools in Washington and ranked 23rd among the best high schools in the US. The high school science teacher has also worked in the Observatory Administration department at Eastern University.

What is Dan Jewett's net worth?

According to Biography Mask, his net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. However, this information is unverified.

Who is MacKenzie Bezos married to now?

MacKenzie Scott is the spouse of Dan Jewett. She is a professional author and philanthropist popularly known as the ex-wife of the Amazon founder and billionaire, Jeff Bezos. MacKenzie was married to Jeff Bezo from 1993 to 2019, when they decided to call it quits. The duo met in 1992 when MacKenzie was working at D.E. Shaw. They dated for three months, after which they tied the knot.

Does Jeff Bezos have kids?

Yes, they share three sons and an adopted daughter from China. How did MacKenzie Scott get rich? She amassed a huge chunk of wealth following the divorce settlement with the Amazon billionaire, Jeff Bezos. According to Forbes, Dan Jewett's spouse is estimated to have a net worth of between $43.6 billion and $9.4 billion. Besides that, she also earns from her other works as an author and philanthropist.

How did MacKenzie Meet Dan Jewett?

The couple met in 2017 at Seattle Lakeside School, where Scott's kids used to study. There, he was responsible for teaching high school science. After getting to know each other, the duo decided to make their relationship official. Dan Jewett's wedding was done on 6 March 2021, two years after MacKenzie split up with Jeff.

So, who are Dan Jewett's children? Although he has no biological children, he stepped up as the step-dad of the four children from his wife’s previous marriage.

Dan and Jewett occasionally donate to the less fortunate in society. According to CNN, MacKenzie and Dan Jewett's Foundation donated $2.74 billion on 16 June 2021 to organizations focusing on the arts and combating racial discrimination.

How tall is Dan Jewett?

He stands at the height of 5 feet and 8 inches (178 centimetres) and weighs around 121 pounds (50 kilograms).

Fast facts about Dan Jewett

Who is Dan Jewett? He is a high school chemistry teacher based in Seattle, Washington. What is Dan Jewett's age? He is 47 years as of 2022. How did MacKenzie Meet Dan Jewett? The duo met at Seattle Lakeside School, where MacKenzie Scott’s kids used to study. What is Dan Jewett’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Does Jeff Bezos have kids? Yes, Jeff Bezo and his ex-wife, MacKenzie, had four children before they broke up. How did MacKenzie Scott get rich? The American author and philanthropist got most of her wealth from the divorce settlement with the Amazon billionaire, Jeff Bezos.

Dan Jewett is a high school chemistry teacher at Lakeside School in Seattle. He is also known for being the husband of the American anthropologist and author MacKenzie Scott.

