Prophet Bushiri runs an influential non-denominational charismatic evangelical megachurch in Mzansi. Additionally, he is also an entrepreneur, author, and motivational speaker. The world knows the televangelist as a man with supernatural powers. What is Shepherd Bushiri's net worth?

It is believed that the preacher walks on air and cures HIV/AIDS patients. Photo: @shepherdbushiri

The televangelist has hit the headlines over several controversial issues. The Hawks arrested the televangelist and his wife over R102 million fraud and money laundering accusations. Many people argue that most of the preacher's miracles are staged performances coupled with magic tricks.

Prophet Bushiri's profile summary

Full name: Shepherd Huxley Bushiri

Shepherd Huxley Bushiri Famous as: Major One

Major One Date of birth: 20th February 1983

20th February 1983 Place of birth: Lilongwe, Malawi

Lilongwe, Malawi Hometown: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Age: 38 years old

38 years old Career: Televangelist, entrepreneur, author, and motivational speaker

Televangelist, entrepreneur, author, and motivational speaker Ministry: PSBM International

PSBM International Church's name: Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church Location: Pretoria, South Africa

Pretoria, South Africa Type: non-denominational

non-denominational Parents: Christina and Huxley Bushiri

Christina and Huxley Bushiri Siblings: 5

5 Nationality: Malawian

Malawian Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Mary Bushiri

Mary Bushiri Children: 1

1 Net worth: $150 million

$150 million Facebook: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Instagram: shepherdbushiri

shepherdbushiri Twitter: @psbushirii

@psbushirii YouTube: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Church website: ECG Church

ECG Church Ministry website: PSBM international

Prophet Bushiri's biography

How old is Bushiri? Born on 20th February 1983, Pastor Bushiri's age is 38 years old. The televangelist's parents are Christina and Huxley Bushiri. He is the fourth child in a family of six children, and one of his siblings is Otis.

His mum named him Shepherd because God, the good shepherd, watched over her during pregnancy and childbirth complications. Photo: @shepherdbushiri

Prophet Bushiri's real name is Shepherd Huxley Bushiri, but his followers call him Major One. Where does Prophet Bushiri come from? He is a Malawian residing in Johannesburg, South Africa. The preacher was born in Lilongwe and grew up in Mzuzu, Malawi.

Shepherd Huxley's education

The televangelist attended Moyale Secondary School and graduated from Therapon University. A supernatural being commanded the 10-year-old Huxley in a dream to become a preacher and call people for repentance.

Who is Prophet Bushiri's wife?

Shepherd Huxley's wife, Mary Zgambo, was an accountant at an NGO. Since she was born on 23rd August 1990, Mary Bushiri's age will soon be 31 years. Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's wedding was in July 2011 at Mzuzu stadium.

Shepherd and his wife, Mary, are co-ministers at the ECG church. Photo: @prophetess_mary_b

How did the televangelist's daughter die?

Mary and Shepherd had two daughters, Israella and Raphaella. Unfortunately, Israella passed away, and her burial ceremony took place on 1st April 2021 at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Bushiri's daughter died after Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) blocked her from flying to Kenya for medication. The late Israella was an ECG children's ministry leader and a prophetess.

Huxley and his wife left South Africa to Malawi after the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court granted each one of them an R200,000 bail. The court is yet to pass a ruling over the couple's R102 million fraud and money laundering case.

Shepherd Huxley's career life

His ministry's headquarters are in Pretoria, South Africa. The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church has branches in many African countries, including Tanzania, South Sudan, and Ghana. ECG is currently extending outside the continent.

The couple lost their eight-year-old Saint Israella on Monday morning, 29th March 2021. Photo: @prophetess_mary_b

Shepherd Huxley's net worth

Huxley reportedly owns private jets, an airline, and the Shepherd Bushiri Investments Limited. SB Investments (Pty) Ltd deals in mining, oil, real estate, hospitality and transportation.

Prophet Bushiri's cars include a Rolls Royce Black Badge (R10 million), a Bentley Bentayga Limited Edition (R6 million), an Aston Martin One -77 (R12 million), and a Maserati Levante (R300,000).

In 2017, the preacher bought a Maserati Levante for his daughter, Israella, and a Mercedes Benz G Class for his wife on their birthdays. Prophet Bushiri's net worth is $150 million.

Is Bushiri University operating illegally?

In 2017, SABC informed the public that Shepherd Bushiri International University's (SBIU) was operating illegally. Concerned students reported to SA's department of higher education and training that the school was not registered as per the law.

The African Leadership Magazine added Shepherd to the list of the CEO Hall of Fame in 2018. Photo: @shepherdbushiri

Huxley claimed that SBIU's registration would be finalized by the end of 2017. The university allegedly hired the Tshwane Institute of Technology to train Theology students while waiting for credentials.

Shepherd launched his 5-star hotel in Mzansi in 2018. In the same year, he bought three jets and added a fourth one two years later. Prophet Bushiri's jet was about $37 million, but he lost it in February 2019. Asset Forfeiture Unit claimed Shepherd used forged documents to buy the aircraft.

Huxley shares posh neighbourhoods with Mzansi's elites. Prophet Bushiri's house in Centurion, Johannesburg, is a five-bedroom house with a parking space for four cars.

Rumours had it that Huxley built another grand house in the Waterfall Equestrian estate and bought an R11.5 Million house in Malawi's capital Lilongwe after fleeing from Mzansi.

Huxley bought a Mercedes Benz G Class for his wife in 2017 as a birthday gift. @prophetess_mary_b

Shepherd Huxley's foundation

Shepherd Bushiri Foundation (SBF) supports humanitarian projects globally. In 2019, SBF partnered with Dedza East MP, Patrick Bandawe, to run stalled charity programs.

How do I contact Bushiri?

Watch Prophet Shepherd Bushiri live now on his church's YouTube channel and websites. He announces his international schedules on social media, and people via:

Telephone: +27 67 159 4573

+27 67 159 4573 Email: contact@ecgministry.org and info@ecgministry.org.

contact@ecgministry.org and info@ecgministry.org. Church address: 205 Soutter St, Pretoria West, Pretoria, 0183, South Africa.

Millions of people worldwide fly to Mzansi to meet Prophet Bushiri for solutions to their predicaments and blessings. He is no doubt one of the most prominent pastors in Africa.

