Who is Albert Pirro? Jeanine Pirro's ex-husband and his legal troubles

Albert Pirro, a once-prominent attorney, gained lasting notoriety through his turbulent marriage to Jeanine Pirro and his high-profile legal troubles. From tax fraud convictions to a controversial presidential pardon, his story is entwined with scandal and political fallout. Explore Albert Pirro's rise, fall, and complex legacy.

Albert Pirro accompanied by his legal team (L) and Jeanine Pirro reporting for FOX News (R). Photo: @davidjoachim, @matjendav4 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Albert Pirro is a former New York lawyer convicted of tax fraud in 2000 .

. He was married to Jeanine Pirro , a prominent TV host and former judge.

, a prominent TV host and former judge. Their marriage was riddled with scandal, including extramarital affairs and legal woes .

. Albert received a last-minute pardon from Donald Trump in 2021.

in 2021. The couple legally separated in 2007 and later finalised their divorce.

Albert Pirro's profile summary

Full name Albert J. Pirro Jr. Date of birth 1946 Age 79 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth USA Current residence New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height 5'10" (178 cm) Weight 176 lbs (80 kg) Hair colour Grey Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Jeanine Ferris Pirro Children Two Profession Former attorney

Who is Albert Pirro? The rise and fall of Jeanine Pirro's ex-husband

Albert Pirro's career began as a politically connected real estate lawyer in Westchester County, New York. In the 1990s, he was a well-known figure in Republican circles and co-founded a lobbying firm with political clout.

As Jeanine Pirro ascended to public office, Albert's connections often helped the couple solidify their status as a power duo in New York politics. However, the legal troubles that followed would dismantle his reputation. In 2000, Albert was convicted on 34 counts of conspiracy and tax evasion.

According to the United States Court of Appeals decision, he misrepresented over $1 million in personal expenses, including luxury cars, fine dining, and home renovations, as business deductions. He was sentenced to 29 months in federal prison.

Top-5 facts about Albert Pirro. Photo: @Utmb_Colorado on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

Judge Jeanine's ex-husband and the 2000 conviction

Albert Pirro's conviction became a turning point for the family. Jeanine stood by him during the trial but did not hide her frustration. Speaking to reporters at the time, she said,

I believe in the system, but I also believe that what happened to Albert was unfair.

After serving 17 months of his sentence, Albert was released early for good behaviour. Nevertheless, the scandal derailed Jeanine's run for public office and shifted her focus towards the media.

Albert Pirro's controversial pardon

In one of his final acts in office, President Donald Trump issued Albert Pirro a full pardon. ABC News reported that the pardon was issued just minutes before Trump left the White House in January 2021.

This controversial move was seen by many as a parting favour, given Jeanine Pirro’s vocal support of the president on Fox News.

Inside Jeanine Pirro and Albert Pirro's marriage

The couple married in 1975 and had two children. Jeanine Pirro’s rise in legal and political circles was complemented by her husband's financial success. However, behind closed doors, their marriage was increasingly strained.

Jeanine Pirro (L) became under federal investigation for plotting to secretly record Albert Pirro (R) to find out whether he was having another affair. Photo: Timothy Fadek/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Their relationship became publicly contentious during Jeanine’s 2006 campaign for New York Attorney General. In a New York Times interview, it was revealed she considered bugging Albert’s boat to catch him in an affair. Jeanine later said, “I am not wired to be a victim,” reflecting her defiance amid personal and political turmoil.

Jeanine and Albert Pirro have two children; Christi and Alexander Pirro. Judge Jeanine's daughter is said to be a New York-based lawyer and legal clerk.

Is Albert Pirro married now?

After their legal separation in 2007, the couple eventually finalised their divorce, although the exact date remains private. There is no public record of Albert Pirro remarrying. He has remained largely out of the spotlight since his release and post-divorce life.

Jeanine Pirro has allegedly not remarried either and has kept her private life discreet. As of 2025, she has not confirmed if she is engaged or in a public relationship.

Is Albert Pirro still alive, and what is he doing?

Albert Pirro is still alive. As of May 2025, he lives a low-profile life in New York. He has stayed away from public legal practice due to disbarment following his conviction.

According to Politico, he was actively lobbying for a pardon in the years prior, suggesting limited but ongoing engagement in legal and political networks. In a 2022 brief statement, he said,

My life is quiet now, and that is how I prefer it.

FAQs

Did Jeanine Pirro support her husband during his trial?

She publicly supported him, but also expressed frustration with the process.

Jeanine Pirro speaks during her swearing-in ceremony as an interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. in the Oval Office of the White House on 28 May 2025. Photo: Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

Albert Pirro’s story is one of rise and fall, shaped by ambition, scandal, and personal choices. Once a well-known lawyer and political figure, he is now remembered more for his legal troubles and high-profile divorce from Jeanine Pirro. His legacy remains tied to a chapter marked by controversy and public scrutiny.

READ ALSO: Who is Gregg Reuben? Meet attorney Alina Habba's husband

Briefly.co.za also published an article about Gregg Reuben, widely known as Alina Habba's husband. He is a successful entrepreneur and the CEO of a major parking management company in the United States.

With a background in business and public service, he has built a notable profile separate from his wife's legal career. For more on his life and relationship with Alina Habba, read the article for the full story.

Source: Briefly News