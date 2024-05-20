Who is Gregg Reuben? Meet attorney Alina Habba's husband

Attorney Alina Habba is a familiar face in the political scene due to her high-profile client, Donald Trump. Her husband, Gregg Reuben, is lesser known in public but is a successful parking management systems entrepreneur behind the scenes.

Attorney Alina Habba at her apartment in Midtown Manhattan (L) and her husband Gregg Reuben at a past photoshoot (R). Photo: @costar, @Amir Hamj on Getty Images (modified by author)

Gregg Reuben's personal life is mainly a mystery, with only glimpses into the family life he shares with his wife Habba and their children. Professionally, the Centerpark founder has impressive credentials, including a degree from Harvard Business School.

Gregg Reuben's profile summary

Full name Gregg Reuben Date of birth The early 1970s Age Early 50s in 2024 Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Alina Habba (2020 to date) Education Havard Business School, UCLA, University of Pittsburgh Profession Entrepreneur Membership National Parking Association Social media LinkedIn X (Twitter) Website gregg-reuben.net greggreuben.us

Gregg Reuben's age

Reuben has not publicly disclosed his date of birth, but various sources reveal he was born in the early 1970s (early 50s). His wife, Alina Habba, was born on March 25, 1984 (40 years in 2024), in Summit, New Jersey.

Gregg Reuben's religion

The entrepreneur is Jewish. His website reveals that he works with teens to increase their participation in Jewish projects.

Gregg Reuben is proud of the fact that he serves on the Board of Directors for Lost Tribe Esports. Lost Tribe Esports is a Jewish social network geared towards teens. Their mission is to increase teens' participation in Jewish activities, therefore hopefully strengthening that identity for them.

His wife is a Chaldean Catholic with Arab-American roots. Habba's parents fled Iraq in the 1980s to avoid persecution because of their Christian religion.

Top 5 facts about Alina Habba's husband, Gregg Reuben. Photo: @gregg-reuben on LinkedIn (modified by author)

Gregg Reuben and Alina Habba's wedding

Alina and Gregg tied the knot in 2020 in a private ceremony. Their wedding took place about one year after Alina divorced her first husband, Matthew Eyet. The former couple wed in September 2011 and divorced in 2019.

Gregg Reuben and Alina Habba's kids

Habba and Gregg have not welcomed any children together but have kids from previous relationships. The businessman has a teenage son, Parker, from his first marriage.

Alina has a daughter, Chloe, and a son, Luke, from her marriage to Matthew Eyet. The attorney spends time with all three kids and occasionally posts them on her Instagram, @alina_habba.

Attorney Alina Habba with her kids during her 40th birthday celebration. Photo: @alina_habba on Instagram (modified by author)

What does Alina Habba's husband do?

Alina Habba's husband, Gregg Reuben, is an entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of Centerpark, a parking management company based in New York. He established the company in 2017.

In his interview with CoStar News, Gregg said his company aims to leverage technology to enhance parking performance. Centerpark is also focused on ownership of real estate.

There are always challenges in the marketplace. We see it as more of a contrarian strategy. We identify properties that we feel we still have opportunity to enhance the performances by being an owner and operator…We are making heavy investments in technology. Parking [operators] have been slow to embrace technology. They've been slow to take sophisticated approaches to parking.

Reuben is also the founder of Intellipark, another New York-based parking management company. According to his official website, Intellipark, which he established in 2014, serves as Centerpark's counterpart in technology and advisory issues.

The entrepreneur established his first company, Autofair America, in 1991 but sold it over 5 years later. He later worked at ABM Industries for around 7 years as the Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions.

After leaving ABM, Reuben worked at LAZ Parking from 2003 to 2007 as the Vice President and Regional Partner for New York and New Jersey. Reuben established his second company, Alliance Parking, in 2006 and sold it in 2015. Between 2015 and 2017, he served as Vice President and Managing Director for SP+ in New York.

Attorney Alina Habba speaks as she arrives to court during Donald Trump's trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. Photo: Brendan McDermid-Pool

Gregg Reuben's education

Gregg is an alumnus of Harvard Business School (2013-2015), from where he graduated with honours, according to his website. He also went to the University of Pittsburgh (1990-1992) and the University of California, Los Angeles (1992-1995). He has not revealed what he majored in.

The entrepreneur told CoStar News that he got the idea of developing a parking lot business at 19 years old while studying at UCLA. He leased a 100,000-square-foot space to host a weekend car show and would turn the space into a parking lot during the week.

It became a hit. During the week we filled up the lot. It really sets the theme for my business going forward: You want to have as much control for your underlying real estate as possible. You want to diversify your revenue and maximize utilization. Over the next 30 years that becomes my theme.

Gregg Reuben's net worth

Gregg's exact net worth is not known. Various sources, including In Touch and Yahoo, estimate it to be between $2 million and $5 million.

In November 2023, In Touch reported that Alina and her husband owed over $1 million in liens and warrants. Reuben allegedly had several tax warrants against him and his LLCs.

It was revealed that the businessman was personally liable for over $770,000 in tax liens. The couple did not respond to the allegations.

Lawyer Alina Habba outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami, Florida. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui

FAQs

Since Alina started working with Trump, interest in her personal life has increased. Here are some frequently asked questions about the attorney;

Who is the husband of Alina?

The attorney is currently married to parking systems entrepreneur Gregg Reuben. Alina was previously married to Matthew Eyet, a lawyer and founder of New Jersey-based Eyet Law LLC. The former couple were together for about 8 years, from 2011 to 2019.

Is Alina Habba married with children?

The lawyer is married with children. She is a doting mother of two kids, including daughter Chloe and son Luke. Habba welcomed them during her first marriage to Matthew Eyet. He is also a stepmother to Gregg Reuben's teenage son, Parker.

Who is the CEO of Centerpark Parking?

Alina Habba's husband, businessman Gregg Reuben, is the founder and CEO of Centerpark, a parking management company located in New York. He also owns Intellipark.

Lawyer Alina Habba talking to the media outside the New York State Supreme Court in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Gregg Reuben continues to make significant strides in the parking management industry. He rarely makes public appearances but is involved in various philanthropic projects.

