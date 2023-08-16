Personal life of August Anna Brooks, Garth Brooks' daughter

Genre-bending country musician Garth Brooks is no stranger to the limelight, with pop and rock elements fused into his country sound to create a unique feel that has given him decades of success. Garth Brooks’ kids have each taken their path in life, August Anna Brooks included. What does his middle child, August, do?

Garth's youngest daughter, Allie Colleen, has followed in his footsteps, becoming a country artist like her father. But his other daughters are more elusive, turning to careers outside the limelight. Here is August's summarised biography before we further detail what we know about the family's life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name August Anna Brooks Date of birth 3 May 1994 Age 29 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Oklahoma, USA Current nationality American Marital status Divorced from Chance Michael Russell Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Height 167 cm Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Parents Garth Brooks and Sandy Mahl Children Two daughters (Karalynn and Gwendolyn) Education University of Oklahoma Native language English Net worth Between $1 million and $5 million Social media profiles Instagram

August is part of the LGBTQ+ community and openly supports the community online. August's Instagram bio includes the gender-neutral pronoun 'they/them.' Here is what we know of Garth before going into more facts about his daughters.

Garth Brooks

Born on 7 February 1962 as Troyal Garth Brooks, the Tulsa, Oklahoma native was destined for great things. Garth began his singing career in 1985 when he sang along while playing the guitar at various Oklahoma bars and clubs. Once Garth released his eponymous debut album in 1989, he fast became an overnight sensation and is now a country music icon.

Does Garth Brooks have any children of his own?

The singer has three children. Garth and his former wife, Sandy Mahl, share three daughters: Taylor Mayne Pearl Brooks (31), August Anna Brooks (29), and Allie Colleen Brooks (27).

Who is Sandy Mahl married to now?

Sandy Mahl and Garth were married from 1986 to 2001. Garth then married fellow musician Trisha Yearwood in 2005 and remained happily married in 2023. Sandy did not seem to go on to remarry.

Which one of Garth's daughters had a baby?

Garth Brooks' daughters remain immensely private about their personal lives, making it difficult to know precisely how many grandchildren he has. August's two daughters are believed to be his only two grandchildren, but this remains unconfirmed.

How old are Garth Brooks' grandchildren?

Garth Brooks’ grandchildren Karalynn and Gwendolyn are still young and there are no available details on their personal lives. However, we do know that Karalynn was born in 2013 and that Gwendolyn was born in 2016.

August Anna Brooks

August may come from a line of entertainers, but they choose to take a different route and live away from the limelight. The reclusive figure's apprehensiveness to the public eye makes it challenging to find many details on their personal life.

Does August Brooks have cancer?

In 2017, Garth announced that August, who was 13 then, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a life-threatening form of cancer affecting the lymphatic system. Despite the severity and aggressiveness of the cancer, August persisted, eventually beating the disease, and remains cancer-free today.

August Anna Brooks’ age

August was born on 3 May 1994, making them 29 years old at the time of writing. August's zodiac sign is Taurus.

August Anna Brooks’ partner

August Anna Brooks was married to Chance Michael Russell previously, but online reports have reported that the couple have since divorced. August Anna Brooks’ wedding was said to have occurred in 2013, but it remains unconfirmed when they officially split.

How many kids does August Anna Brooks have?

August has two children with ex-husband Chance Michael Russell. The former couple have two daughters, Karalynn and Gwendolyn.

August Anna Brooks’ education

The reclusive figure has a tertiary-level education. August studied at the University of Oklahoma after graduating from high school in 2012.

August Anna Brooks’ net worth

August's net worth remains unconfirmed. But, most online reports state that their net worth is between $1 million and $5 million.

August Anna Brooks’ profiles

You can find August on Instagram under @not_august_, where the figure has 591 followers. However, their Instagram page is set to private.

August Anna Brooks seems fiercely private, contrasting Garth and the other siblings in the family. Despite each of Garth's children taking on different paths in life, they all seem like a close family unit.

