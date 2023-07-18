What happened to Sandy Mahl Brooks? Here is everything we know

Sandy Mahl Brooks rose to prominence for being Garth Brooks' first wife. She is also the mother of his three children, Taylor, August and Allie. But like any other lady, she is more than her identity as a celebrity ex-wife. What happened to Garth's first wife?

Garth Brooks and Sandy Mahl in the press room of the 27th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at Universal Studios in Los Angeles, California, in April 1992. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Sandy Mahl played a significant part in Garth Brooks' career success. After their divorce, fans were curious to know her whereabouts. Did she remarry?

Sandy Mahl Bronks' profile summary and bio

Full name Sandy Mahl Gender Female Date of birth 16th January 1965 Age 56 years (As of July 2023) Birthday 16th January Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Tusla, Oklahoma Nationality American Hair colour Blondish-brown Eye colour Brown Alma mater Oklahoma State University Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Garth Brooks Children 3 (Taylor, August and Allie) Occupation Businesswoman

Sandy Mahl's age

How old is Sandy Mahl? Sandy Mahl (56 years old as of July 2023) was born on 16th January 1965 in Tusla, Oklahoma, to John and Pat Mahl. She is an American national.

Garth Brooks' age as of July 2023 is 61 years. He was born on 7th February 1962, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States.

Early life

Mahl grew up alongside her sister Debbie Mahl in Tusla, where she spent most of her childhood until high school. She attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater for her higher education.

Sandy Mahl's husband

Mahl met Garth in the mid 1980s when they were still students in Oklahoma, and music was part of their institution's culture. They started dating and eventually had their wedding in May 1986.

Garth Brooks and his first wife at the 23rd Annual American Music Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, in January 1996. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Sandy Mahl's songs

Garth Brooks' first wife was actively involved in writing music for Garth during her earlier life as a musician. For instance, she wrote That Summer, one of Garth's hit songs in the 1990s. She was also part of the touring team that propelled Garth's status in country music.

Mahl was pivotal in Garth's career success as a country musician. She pushed him to pursue music even before his career picked up.

Sandy Mahl's children

After their wedding, Mahl relocated from Oklahoma and settled with Garth in Nashville, Tennessee. The couple had three daughters, Taylor Mayne Pearl Brooks, August Anna Brooks and Allie Colleen Brooks.

In 2013, August gave birth to Mahl's first grandchild, Karalynn, with her husband, Chance Michaell Russell. In 2016, the couple had their second child, Gwendolyn.

Garth Brooks beside his first wife at the presentation of his Hollywood Star at Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, United States, in June 1995. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Divorce

Garth and Sandy decided to split after 15 years of marriage. In a 2013 interview on The Ellen Show, Garth confessed to having been emotionally detached from Mahl. Another publication insinuated that these developments led to Garth's cheating.

What did Sandy Mahl say about Garth?

According to Garth's first wife, the divorce was bound to happen. In the 2019 documentary Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On, Sandy highlighted how Garth would be gone for 8 to 10 weeks. She added that their house was filled with parties in his supposed free time.

The lengthy divorce was highly publicised even though it was an amicable split. Furthermore, Garth's first wife received $125 million in the settlement, making it one of the most expensive divorces ever.

Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood pose for a picture during the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star in May 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Omar Veg

Sandy Mahl's husband now

Garth moved on and married Trisha Yearwood in 2005, and Garth Brooks' first wife supported their decision. She even told her ex-husband it was the right move for him and their kids.

Fans have also been curious to know if Sandy Mahl remarried after the divorce. Unfortunately, she did not. She focused on raising her three daughters.

Does Trisha Yearwood have children? Trisha has no children from her previous relationships and marriage to Garth. Nonetheless, she became a proud step mum to Garth Brooks' daughters.

What happened to Sandy Mahl Brooks?

In 2006, Garth Brook's first wife was diagnosed with breast cancer, although the diagnosis did not gain much media attention. It was overshadowed by news about Garth's marriage to Trisha Yearwood.

Where does Sandy Mahl live now?

Sandy lives in Owasso, Oklahoma. In 2006, she was reportedly abducted from Sandy Mahl's house in Owasso, Oklahoma.

How much is Garth Brooks' ex-wife's worth?

Sandy Mahl's net worth is approximately $125 million. Garth Brooks' net worth is roughly $400 million. He rakes in an annual salary of R90 million.

What does Sandy Mahl do for a living?

After the divorce, Mahl returned to Oklahoma and dedicated her time to wildlife rehabilitation. She co-founded Wild Heart Ranch in Rogers County, Oklahoma, alongside Annette King Tucker, the president and director of operations.

Sandy Mahl Brooks may be famous for being Garth Brook's first wife. However, there is more to her than the title, as she is a mother, grandmother, and animal activist.

