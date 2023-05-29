Bernadette Robi is an American celebrity spouse best known as Sugar Ray Leonard's wife. Sugar Ray, a former professional boxer, motivational speaker and actor, is often regarded as one of the greatest boxers ever. The duo's marriage has stood the test for three decades.

The celebrity wife prefers keeping details about her personal life away from the internet's prying eyes. This is what we know about her.

Bernadette Robi’s profile summary and bio

Full name Bernadette Robi Nickname Bernadette Gender Female Date of birth 18 April 1958 Age 65 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Sugar Ray Leonard Children Daniel Ray Leonard and Camille Leonard Parents Paul and Marth Robi Famous for Being Sugar Ray Leonard's wife Profession Former model Net worth $500,000

How old is Bernadette Robi?

Bernadette Robi (aged 65 as of 2023) was born on 18 April 1958 in the United States of America. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Bernadette Robi’s parents

The former model is the only child of her parents, Paul and Marth Robi. Paul was one of the original singers in the American vocal group The Platters. Sadly, he died on 1 February 1989 in Los Angeles. Conversely, Marth's profession remains a mystery.

How much is Bernadette Robi's net worth?

Robi has an estimated net worth of $500,000 in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her former career as a sports swimsuit model.

Who is Sugar Ray Leonard?

Sugar is a retired boxer who made his career debut in 1969 at the age of 13. He won the world titles in five weight classes, the lineal championship in three weight classes and the undisputed welterweight championship.

Ray was part of a boxing group called Four Kings that kept boxing relevant post-Muhammad Ali era. In 1979 and 1981, The Ring named him Fighter of the Year, and in 2002 voted him as the ninth greatest fighter of the last 80 years. Additionally, BoxRec ranks Sugar as the 14th greatest boxer of all time.

Sugar Ray Leonard's spouse

How did Sugar Ray Leonard and Bernadette Robi meet? The couple met at a Luther Vandross concert, where a mutual friend introduced them. After dating for almost four years, they tied the knot on 20 August 1993.

Previously, Robi was married to football star Lynn Swann. They divorced in 1983. Likewise, Leonard had been married before to Juanita Wilkinson. The ex-couple divorced in 1990.

Does Sugar Ray Leonard have children?

Sugar Ray and his wife share two children. They welcomed their daughter, Camille Leonard, in 1997, while their son, Daniel Ray Leonard, was born in 2000. Camille is following in her mother's modelling career. In addition, she is also a social media personality and runs her own business. Sugar also has two children, Ray and Jarrel, from his previous marriage.

Sugar Ray's net worth

The former professional boxer has an estimated net worth of $120 million in 2023. He has accumulated this fortune from his successful sporting career.

Bernadette Robi has always been by her husband's side, providing proverbial support for the former sportsman. They have a fantastic relationship and support one another in various endeavours.

