Kelsy Ully is the first wife of Canadian contractor and reality TV personality Jonathan Scott. The couple tied the knot after about five years of dating, but their marriage ended after two years. They did not have children together but had a messy divorce that dragged on for about three years. Where is Kelsy Ully today?

Jonathan Scott and Kelsy Ully met in the early 2000s. Photo: @kelseyjohnson on Facebook, Phillip Faraone on Getty Images (modified by author)

Kelsy and Jonathan Scott knew each other before he became an HGTV star. Scott worked in real estate and was a magician who performed illusions professionally in Canada. Since 2011, Jonathan and his twin brother Drew have starred in the now-successful Property Brothers franchise. The project centres around selling, buying and renovating real estate properties.

Kelsy Ully's profile summary and bio

Full name Kelsy Ully Year of birth 1988 Age Around 35 years in 2023 Place of birth Canada Nationality Canadian Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m) Gender Female Orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Former husband Canadian TV personality Jonathan Scott (2007 to 2013) Alma mater University of Nevada, Mount Royal University, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology Profession Former airline crew scheduler, model Social media Facebook

Kelsy Ully's biography

Ully was an airline crew scheduler at Canada's WestJet when she met Jonathan, who was working in real estate with his twin brother Drew. After moving to Las Vegas, she started working as a model and waitress at a day club.

Jonathan Scott's ex-wife later landed work at Scott Real Estate as a Project Manager for four years. She then worked at Cascade Process Control for two years before becoming the Director of Business Operations at Impel Systems.

Kelsy obtained an honours degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in 2009. She also studied at Mount Royal University and received her Applied Project Management Certificate from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology.

Kelsy Ully was an airline crew scheduler when she met Jonathan. Photo: @kelsyjohnson on Facebook, Kevin Mazur on Instagram (modified by author)

Kelsy Ully's age and height

The former celebrity wife was born in 1988 in Canada, but her exact date of birth is unknown. She is around 35 years old in 2023. Kelsy Ully's height is approximately 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m).

What happened to Kelsy Ully and Jonathan Scott?

Kelsy Ully and Jonathan Scott met when the TV personality was in his early 20s. Scott had to relocate from Canada to Las Vegas, United States, to be with her. They dated for about five years before making their union official in the summer of 2007.

The former couple was married for two years until their separation in 2009. Their divorce dragged on in court until 2013 after disagreeing on the contents of their legal separation document. Kelsy alleged that she had signed the document under duress and harassment, but the court upheld its contents.

The Property Brothers star revealed in his memoir, It Takes Two: Our Story, that Ully's work as a model at a day club contributed to their failed marriage. Scott later found out from Facebook that things were not working when Kelsy deleted all traces of him from her page and changed her relationship status from married to blank.

Jonathan knew his marriage to Kelsy was over from her Facebook activity. Photo: Jason Mendez

Is Kelsy Ully married?

Since her divorce from TV personality Jonathan Scott was finalized in 2013, Ully has maintained a low profile. Details about Kelsy Ully's boyfriend or husband are unavailable.

Kelsy Ully's net worth

According to multiple online sources, Jonathan Scott's ex-wife has an estimated net worth of between $500,000 and $1 million. Jonathan's fortune is about $100 million.

Kelsy Ully's Instagram

She deactivated her Instagram account, @legendullykels, and is yet to return to the photo and video-sharing app. A few of Kelsy Ully's images can be found on her Facebook account, @kelsyjohnson09.

Where is Kelsey Ully today?

According to her Facebook profile, Jonathan Scott's ex-wife resides in Austin, Texas, United States. She is rarely seen in public.

Does Jonathan Scott have kids?

The Canadian reality TV personality does not have children. He has been dating actress and singer Zooey Deschanel since 2019. The two met while filming an episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke.

Which illness does one of the Property Brothers have?

Twins Drew Scott (left) and Jonathan Scott. Photo: Ethan Miller

In July 2019, Drew and Jonathan Scott's elder brother, JD Scott, revealed that he had been battling a mysterious illness that left him extremely fatigued and heat sensitive. He went to several doctors, but none could make a conclusive diagnosis. He later got a mercury poisoning diagnosis, and his health has been improving.

Kelsy Ully was with Jonathan Scott before he became famous and maintained her privacy after their divorce. Jonathan revealed in his memoir that the divorce left him depressed, but he has since moved on.

