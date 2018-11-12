Boity Thulo's biography: age, relationship, family and career

Boity Thulo is a television personality, rapper, actress, businesswoman and model from South Africa. She has been in the limelight for over a decade. Many women admire her sense of fashion and her hardworking and outspoken nature.

The actress posing for pictures in lovely blue, pink, and yellow outfits. Photo: @boity (modified by author)

Boity Thulo came into the limelight in her early 20s. She created her name and image as a woman who chases her dreams regardless of the hurdles she encounters. As a result, her life inspires many South African women.

Profile summary

Full name Boitumelo Thulo Gender Female Date of birth 28th April 1990 Age 32 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Potchefstroom, North West, South Africa Current residence Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Zodiac sign Taurus Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 2” Height in centimetres 158 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Single Ex-fiancé Cassper Nyovest Mother Modiehi Thulo Alma mater Monash University (did not graduate) Profession Television personality, rapper, actress, entrepreneur, and model Boity Thulo's Instagram @boity

Boity Thulo's biography

Boitumelo is a television personality, rapper, actress, entrepreneur, and model from South Africa. She has been in the limelight for many years.

How old is Boity?

Boity Thulo's age is 32 as of 2022. She was born on 28th April 1990, and her Zodiac sign is Taurus.

Where does Boity come from?

The actress is from South Africa and has South African citizenship. She was born in Potchefstroom, North West, South Africa, and is based in Gauteng Province.

Who are Boity Thulo's relatives?

The actress' mother is Modiehi Thulo. Her maternal grandmother raised her, and she does not have a relationship with her biological father.

She is her mother's only child, meaning Boity Thulo's siblings from her mother's side do not exist. It is not clear whether she has step-siblings from her paternal side because she does not know her dad.

Which content creator is Boity Thulo related to?

There are reports that one of Boity Thulo's famous relatives is the content creator for Sissy Boy. However, the relationship between the two remains unconfirmed.

Which university did Boity Thulo go to?

The actress went to Monash University to study criminology. Boity Thulo's family could not raise the school fees, so she dropped out of campus.

How did Boity become famous?

The television personality became famous after bagging roles in the television industry. However, her career started much earlier.

Soon after dropping out of Monash University, she was signed with a casting agency. In 2010, she was featured in a Wimpy commercial.

The following year, she hosted Crib Notes, an educational programme on YOTV. She then became the co-host of The Media Career Guide Show on SABC 1. Other television shows she hosted were Ridiculousness Africa, SkyRoom Live, Big Brother Africa, Change Down, Club 808, and Zoned.

In 2012, she landed her first acting gig. She portrayed the character of Mpho Bogatsu in four seasons of Rockville. Her official acting credits are listed below.

Title Year Role Dear Betty 2014 Betty Mrs Right Guy 2016 Marie

Music career

Besides being a television personality and actress, Boitumelo is a rapper. She made her rapping debut in October 2017 when The Migos toured South Africa. She was part of the opening acts together with Nasty C.

In August 2018, she released her first single, Wuz Dat. The jam featured Nasty C. Wuz Dat was the first-ever jam by a South African female rapper to be certified platinum. It won the Best Collaboration Award at the 2018 South African Hip Hop Awards.

In February 2019, she released the single Bakae. In 2020, she released her debut EP called 4436. The following year, she signed a recording contract with Def Jam Africa. Her music is available on her eponymous YouTube channel.

Entrepreneurship

In 2016, the television personality collaborated with Sissy-Boy on a denim collection. The theme of the collaboration was "being sexy and celebrating curves". Together, they released a jean collection in 2016 and another in 2018.

In 2018, she also partnered with Impulse SA. Through the partnership, she released limited edition perfumes. In 2021, she announced the launch of her alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages called BT Signature.

Is Boity married?

The television personality is yet to get married. However, she is in a relationship with Anton Jeftha. The two kept their relationship private for a while. She confirmed she and Anton were a couple in early 2022.

She was once engaged to rapper Cassper Nyovest. The two had an on-and-off relationship. In 2018, she was in a relationship with Nigerian filmmaker Stanley Obiamalu.

The two allegedly dated for years before parting ways. In 2014, Greg Borowsky was Boity's boyfriend. After the relationship ended, the popular South African music producer and songwriter relocated to the United States of America.

In 2011, she was dating a former communication manager at Coca-Cola South Africa, Khaya Dlanga. The relationship was heavily criticised because the two had a significant age difference.

Are Boity Thulo and Chris Brown a couple?

A while back, a video alleging the engagement between the South African entrepreneur and international singer Chris Brown went viral. The video was false. The two did not get engaged, nor were they in a relationship.

Boity Thulo's house

The actress and television personality bought herself a beautiful home to mark her 32nd birthday. She took to Instagram to announce her new purchase and express how proud she was of herself. She purchased her first house at 26.

What happened to Boity Thulo?

In October 2021, the entrepreneur was hospitalised after fighting with Bugy Bikwa, a former Metro FM presenter. Recordings from the event showed she was drenched in blood.

She took time off social media to recuperate. She resurfaced a couple of weeks later and said she was healing well. Following the ordeal, Bikwa was arrested. He posted an R2,000 bail and opened a lawsuit against her for verbal assault.

She thanked fans and friends who supported her during the rough period. She has since healed fully.

How tall is Boity?

The rapper is 5’ 2” or 158 centimetres tall and weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. She has black hair and eyes.

Trivia

In July 2019, she was named among the 30 under 30 creatives by Forbes magazine.

She was on the cover of Cosmopolitan SA in 2018.

Boity Thulo is a young South African woman whose story is from grass to grace. Today, many women admire her life.

