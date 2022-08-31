Who is Lorraine Moropa? Biography, age, family, career, profiles, net worth

Lorraine Moropa is a talented South African actress and television personality. She is well recognized for her role as Dimpho in the SABC2 drama series, Guilt. She also starred in the SABC2 telenovela Lithapo as Pabi. Go through Lorraine Moropa's biography below to learn more about her rise.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Lorraine Moropa is an upcoming South African actress. Photo: @lorraine.sa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lorraine's passion for acting dates way back to her childhood when she loved watching movies and wanted to be a star like the actors in those movies. With her love for drama, she successfully convinced her parents, who initially were not in support of the idea of her becoming an actress and in 2014, she joined the City Varsity School of Media and Creative Arts to nurture her passion.

Lorraine Moropa's profiles summary and bio

Full name Lorraine Moropa Date of birth 31st October 1996 Age 25 years in 2022 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Daveyton, East Rand, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Languages spoken English Height 5 feet 6 inches Gender Female Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Lunga Mofokeng Profession Actress, TV personality Social media profiles Instagram TikTok Twitter Facebook

Who is Lorraine Moropa?

She is an upcoming South African actress known for her role as Dimpho in the SABC2 drama series, Guilt. She also starred as Pabi in the Lithapo television series.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

How old is Lorraine SA?

The actress was born on 31st October 1996 in Daveyton, East Rand, South Africa. Lorraine Moropa's age in 2022 is 25 years.

Lorraine Moropa's family

Lorraine often credits her mother and grandma for success. Photo: @lorraine.sa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lorraine proves to hold her family so dear, as she attributes her success to the support and prayers of her mother and grandmother. There is no known information about her parents though.

Lorraine Moropa's education

The actress went to school in South Africa. She attended the City Varsity School of Media and Creative Arts from 2014 to 2016. She graduated with a certificate in Acting for Camera, Live Performance, Voice, Movement, and Presenting.

Lorraine Moropa's career

The South African actress made her first TV appearance in season 1 of the SABC2 drama series Guilt as Dimpho Mokgopa. Her talent and remarkable acting skills later got her a part in Lithapo as Pabi, where her fame began. She has since then secured roles in numerous TV shows and telenovelas.

Lorraine Moropa's TV shows

Project Year/season Role Ak'siSpaza Season 1 (2021) Guest Star Guilt Season 1 (2018) Dimpho Mokgopa Hope Season 1 (2018) Rethabile Housekeepers Season 1 and 2 Katlego iKani Season 1 Babazile Lithapo Season 1 (2020) Pabi The Queen Season 5, 6 and 7 Olerato Matee The Station Season 1 Mbali

Lorraine Moropa's net worth

The Lithapo actress is one of the young celebrities who have built their net worth from scratch. Her exact net worth is not known, but various sources estimate it between $30,000 and $80,000.

Lorraine Moropa's house

On Instagram, The Queen actress announced her great achievement of building her house from the ground up. She received many congratulatory messages from fans, including actress Lerato Mvelase and Cindy Thando.

Lorraine Moropa's tattoo

The Lithapo actress has a tattoo on her left hand. Photo: @lorraine.sa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 2018, the Lithapo actress and her boyfriend at the time, Lunga Mofokeng, got matching tattoos to take their relationship to a whole new level. They used to serve couple goals and became one of the best young couples in Mzansi.

Is Lorraine Moropa related to Connie Ferguson?

Lorraine Moropa and Connie Ferguson play the role of niece and aunt in the South African Telenovela, The Queen. They have been mistaken to be daughter and mother thanks to their close relationship on and off the screen. While wishing Connie a happy birthday on her 52nd birthday, Moropa referred to her as her on-screen mum, leaving many confused about whether they could be mother and daughter in real life. This is, however, not the case.

How old is Olerato from The Queen?

Olerato from The Queen, whose real name is Lorraine Moropa, is currently 25 years old. She will be turning 26 years on 31st October 2022.

Lorraine Moropa has a promising future in the South African entertainment industry. Fans cannot wait to see more of her amazing talent on Mzansi screens.

READ ALSO: Exquisite images of King Monada's house and cars you must see

Briefly.co.za highlighted all must-see details regarding King Monada's mansion and cars. He built a two-storey mansion in his hometown Limpopo from scratch.

The star currently resides in the magnificent house with his two wives and children.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News