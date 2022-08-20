Exquisite images of King Monada's house and cars you must see

King Monada, real name Khutso Steven Kgale, is among young South African entertainers earning good money from the industry and living luxurious lives. The Malwedhe hitmaker is the proud owner of a magnificent double-storey mansion in Limpopo and a fleet of high-end cars. Keep reading for more on King Monada's house and cars.

King Monada's journey to success is a true story of rags to riches, and he is not wasting a penny when it comes to giving himself the life he dreamt of while growing up. The Limpopo artist was born in 1992 and is the fourth child of Thandi Matlala and Elvis Kgatla. He sings in his native language of Khelobedu.

King Monada's house in Limpopo

The Limpopo singer constructed a mega-mansion in his hometown of Ga-Mokgoloboto Village in Tzaneen, Mopani district municipality, Limpopo. He wanted his children to be raised where he grew up and be near his parents so that the family bond is not lost. Construction began in 2020, and he announced its completion in November 2021. The house warming party was held in March 2022.

How much did King Monada's house cost?

King Monada's house in Tzaneen cost him an estimated value of between R1.5 million and R3 million. The double-storied mansion has extraordinary features, including six fully-furnished bedrooms, white walls, spacious bathrooms, complete with bathtubs and white marble tiles. The exterior has a mixture of light and dark shades of grey. The lawn has beautiful green grass.

King Monada's cars

The Limpopo artist has a fleet of high-end German vehicles occupying his mansion's spacious garage. Among the vehicle models he owns are;

C63 AMG Mercedes (Approx $70,650)

The singer owns a blue C63 AMG Mercedes that costs about $70,650 (approximately R1.2 million). The machine has a twin-turbocharged 4-litre V-8 engine with 469 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque.

BMW M4 Sedan (Approx $69,150)

The Malwedhe singer purchased a white BMW M4 Sedan in 2019. He later repainted it to purple. The car costs about $69,150 (approximately R1.18 million). It is powered by a 425-hp four-turbo/inline-six engine and has both manual and automatic transmissions.

Mercedes Benz CLK 350 (Approx $38,825)

Mercedes CLK 350, which costs about $38,825 (approximately R660,700), is also among the singer's luxurious fleet of cars. The machine's power is 272 PS at 6000rpm and has an automatic 7 gear. The rear-wheel drive has 350 Nm from 2400 to 5000 rpm.

Does King Monada have a private jet?

The Malwedhe hitmaker took to Twitter in June 2021 and shared a photo of him posing with a plane. He captioned it;

Sometimes you just have to wake up and fly around your hood to see your neighbours from above… tse kamoka ke good life

However, it is not clear if he owns the aircraft.

Does King Monada have two wives?

The Ska Bhora Moreki artist is in a polygamous marriage with two beautiful wives. His first wife is Lerato Ramawela, while his second spouse is Cynthia Ntebatse Lion. His two spouses and their children all reside at his Limpopo mansion.

How many children does King Monada have?

The Malwedhe hitmaker is a proud father of four children, including daughter Temoso, Junior, and King Etso. His first wife, Lerato, gave him two kids, while his second wife, Cynthia, has one. He also has a son with his high school girlfriend, Sharon Masia. In 2021, he was taken to court by his ex Sharon who wanted him to increase the child maintenance cash he sent her from R500 to R1200.

Is King Monada married to Winnie Mashaba?

The gospel singer is not married to the Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker. The singers sparked dating rumours in 2017 after Monada shared a selfie of himself with Winnie. The Malwedhe singer refuted the claims saying Winnie is like his big sister. The gospel artist was previously married to Mokgokgo Makgopa.

Is King Monada's house finished?

The house that he started constructing in 2020 is complete. The two-storey mansion was finished in November 2021, and the singer held a housewarming party in March 2022.

Where does King Monada live?

The South African star decided to continue living in his hometown Tzaneen in Limpopo. He constructed his mansion in Limpopo because he wanted his children to be raised where he was brought up and be close to his family.

What is King Monada's real name?

The Khelobedu singer's real name is Khutso Steven Kgatle. He adopted the name Monada which was given to given to him by his fans when he was still a dancer.

Who is the richest artist in South Africa?

Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, is considered the richest artist in Mzansi, with an estimated net worth of $60 million. He is a renowned DJ, songwriter, and record producer. He has won multiple awards, including a Grammy Award (2022), BET Award (2016), and eight SAMA Awards.

King Monada's house and luxurious cars prove that music pays in South Africa. However, to be able to put the money to good use, artists must have a plan and be great managers of their personal finances.

