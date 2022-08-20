A video showing the luxury cars spotted outside Durban High School has gone viral

Some of the cars featured include two Ferraris, one Audi R8, a Bentley Continental GT and a Mercedes-AMG GT

South Africans responded to the clip, with one saying they would rock up in a i10 and not be bound by the pressure

A viral video showing the expensive whips spotted outside Durban High School has Mzansi going crazy.

Source: UGC

The clip posted on Twitter features cars such as a Ferrari 458, Mercedes-AMG GT, Ford Mustang, Bentley Continental GT and Audi R8, according to @SavageMaveriick.

The school is Durban's oldest, and was founded in 1866. According to the school's website, 2022 fees for a Grade 8 learner is R61 500 and R59 500 for a learner in Grades 9 to 12.

South Africans repsonded to the clip on social media, here are some of the comments:

SA School Kids Rock Up to Matric Dance in a Bugatti Veyron and McLaren 570S and Mzansi Is in Disbelief

Briefly news reported that a private school in Benoni saw some of its learners flex at the 2022 Matric Ball, arriving in supercars such as a Bugatti Veyron, Lamborghini Huracan and McLaren 570 S.

The school fees per year are over R40 000 per learner and it seems the parents have the money to dish out on mega-powerful lux rides for their kids to arrive at the dance that took place on Wednesday 13 April.

Interestingly, the rarest car of the lot, the Veyron, sports Zimbabwean numberplates.

The Veyron was one of the world's fastest production cars when it was released in 2005 and has a top speed of 407km/h and was named car of the decade (2000 - 2009).

The Veyron uses an 8,0-litre W16 engine with four turbochargers to produce 736kW, according to the company's site. The McLaren 570S cost R3 150 000 when it arrived locally in 2016.

It is powered by a 3,8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 420kW. The multimillion-rand supercars caught a lot of attention from parents and kids alike and pics of them were shared across social media, with Social Media Based Motoring Publication Motor Magnet posting another image.

