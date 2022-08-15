Ndavi Nokeri was crowned Miss South Africa in Pretoria at the Time Square's SunBet Arena on Saturday, 13 August

The 23-year-old hails from Tzaneen, Limpopo and was gifted a Mercedes-Benz C-Class as part of her several winning prizes

Nokeri walked away with over R3 million in prizes, including the awesome Germany luxury whip worth around R900 000

Newly-crowned Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri will drive in style for the next 12 months after landing a new Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Ndavi Nokeri Crowned Miss SA 2022 Winner: A Look at the Car She Will Be Driving During Her Reign: Merc C-Class

According to IOL, the Limpopo-born beauty pocketed R1 million in cash as well as the use of a furnished apartment and the use of a Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the W206 C-Class is valued at around R900 000 and has many safety and driver assistance features.

The C-Class is a built-in East London at the German carmaker's plant, and models are exported worldwide.

Some features of the sedan include a power tailgate, Advanced Plus Package and Burmester 3D Surround Sound System.

