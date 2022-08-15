Ndavi Nokeri has been crowned Miss South Africa (Miss SA) on Saturday, 13 August, at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria

The 23-year-old beaut stole the hearts of South Africans very early in the contest and was awarded the People’s Vote when the top ten was announced in June

The lovely lady has walked off with R3 million in sponsorships, a brand-new lux vehicle she will use, and R1 million cash, among other prizes

Mzansi is still reeling from the Miss South Africa (Miss SA) finale that took place on 13 August, with the gorgeous Ndavi Nokeri from Tzaneen, Limpopo taking home the crown.

Newly minted Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri. Image: Ndavi nokeri/LinkedIn and ndavi.nokerii /Instagram.

In an effort to get to know the new reigning queen, Briefly News has compiled a list of five interesting facts about the 23-year-old.

The new Miss SA has a passion for education

Ndavi aims to help young kids from under-resourced communities gain access to quality education and skills they can use to create promising futures for themselves, the University of Pretoria (UP) wrote.

Ndavi Nokeri with learners from Intlanganiso Secondary School high school. Image: SHAWCO Education/LinkedIn.

The young lady is also an educated hun, holding a Bachelor of Commerce in Investment Management from UP.

Ndavi Nokeri was always a firm favourite to take home the crown

When the top-ten finalists of the Miss SA 2022 contest were announced in June 2022, Ndavi won the People’s Vote, Channel24 wrote.

The babe was also the only finalist who hailed from Limpopo and made the town of Tzaneen very proud with her achievement, EWN reported.

Miss SA works in investment management

Ndavi is a real go-getter, with Briefly News previously reporting that the good sis currently works in investment management as a consultant at Allen Gray.

The beauty queen is passionate about women empowerment

Talking to EWN, the newly minted Miss SA said she believes that beauty pageants are relevant and can be used as a way to empower ladies:

“I think we should really be putting women empowerment at the forefront of things that we prioritise, and I think beauty pageants are doing just that - they celebrate women and their femininity, and they show that we can dominate in all the different spaces."

Ndavi Nokeri is Tsonga

According to Times LIVE, the new Miss SA is a proud Tsonga woman, and when she was crowned, she became the first woman from her culture to take home the crown. How iconic!

