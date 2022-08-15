The Miss SA pageant has decided to allow women who are married and have kids to participate in the contest from 2023

The announcement was made at this year’s finale, that saw Limpopo-born Ndavi Nokeri winning the crown

The pageant made the announcement following Miss Universe recently noting that moms and wives would be accommodated from next year

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The Miss South Africa (Miss SA) pageant has announced that wives and mothers would be allowed to compete in the contest’s next cycle in 2023.

Ndavi Nokeri is this year’s Miss SA winner. Image: official_misssa/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The exciting news was shared at the 2022 Miss SA finale that took place on 13 August at the SunBet Arena in Gauteng and saw Ndavi Nokeri of Limpopo being crowned as this year’s winner.

According to IOL, the pageant decided to allow moms and married ladies to compete after the Miss Universe contest recently noted that they would amend their rules about wives and mothers partaking in the competition.

Ndavi Nokeri to compete at Miss Universe

The current Miss SA will have the opportunity to contend in three pageants: Miss Supranatural, Miss World, and Miss Universe, EWN wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As the contest’s winner, thrilled Ndavi has won a R1 million cash prize, R3 million worth of sponsorships, will live in a lavish Midrand apartment throughout her reign, and gets to drive a lux new Mercedes Benz C-Class, The Citizen wrote.

Ndavi bested Ayanda Thabethe, Luvé Meyer, Tamsyn Jack, and Lebogang Mahlangu who were in the top five of the contest with her.

During a question-answer session after being crowned, the beaut expressed how thrilled she felt about representing her town of Tzaneen on the big stage:

"For a girl from Gabaza to be seen, embraced, and chosen to represent her country is a groundbreaking moment. A moment that reaffirms that our dreams are valid, regardless of where we come from.”

Halala: Mzansi celebrates Ndavi Nokeri becoming miss Mouth Africa 2022, “Limpopo’s pride and joy”

In a related story, Briefly News also wrote about Ndavi Nokeri being crowned Miss SA 2022 and the internet going wild with people congratulating the girl from Tzaneen.

The EFF in Limpopo gave her a special mention and congratulated her for being the first Tsonga Miss SA and inspiring other girls. Briefly News took a look at what social media users had to say about Ndavi Nokeri becoming Miss South Africa 2022.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News