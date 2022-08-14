Ndavi Nokeri was crowned Miss SA 2022 and the internet went wild with people congratulating the girl from Tzaneen

The EFF in Limpopo gave her a special mention and congratulated her for being the first Tsonga Miss SA and inspiring other girls

Briefly News took at look at what social media users had to say about Ndavi Nokeri becoming Miss South Africa 2022

The night that everyone was waiting for had finally arrived and Miss SA fans were glued to their seats.

The competition was tough this year with so many beautiful and intelligent young ladies vying for the crown.

Miss SA fans took to the internet to celebrate Ndavi Nokeri becoming Miss South Africa 2022. Photo credit: @Ndavi_Nokeri, @Official_MissSA

As the pack was whittled down to the Top Five, the Top Three and the last two, no one knew who was going to take the crown.

When Ndavi Nokeri was crowned Miss SA 2022 the internet went wild, Briefly News took a look at what South Africa had to say about the competition finale.

"The EFF in Limpopo were quick to congratulate one of their own and took to Twitter to congratulate the beautiful girl from Tzaneen.

Hearty congratulations are in order for Limpopo’s pride and joy Ndavi Nokeri, who was crowned the winner of Miss South Africa 2022, becoming the first Tsonga Miss SA.

This should be a beacon of hope to every black child, regardless of where they come from."

Mzansi reacts to Ndavi Nokeri becoming Miss South Africa 2022

@Thembisile_Q:

"Beautiful news I’m hearing today

Women who have children will now be allowed to enter Miss SA and Miss Universe ."

@Amza_5:

"Miss SA 2022 is....Congratulations Ndavi, well deserved . Can they give her her crown already #MissSA2022"

@thestylishmed:

"Lalela was that Miss SA noone really cared much about but she FOUGHT yezwa? I definitely learnt a thing or two about fighting for my dreams from her!! #MissSA2022 forever my favorite queen!"

@Portiamthomben5:

"We've only had 12 Black Miss South Africa since 1923. I doubt bo Van der Merwe ever said this .

And ke hona now ka 2022 re re "Our first Miss SA from the Tsonga tribe". Pls my sister."

