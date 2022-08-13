Viewers of the popular local soapie, The Queen , have revealed that they are not liking Olerato's storyline and she should be removed from the show

Fans headed to the social media streets to dish their thoughts on the show's latest episodes; many said the show must be cancelled

Some fans also pointed out that the storyline in the new season is inconsistent and difficult to follow

The Queen viewers are threatening to boycott the show due to an inconsistent and boring storyline. Many even called on the show's writers to boot out Olerato, played by the talented Lorraine Moropa.

Viewers of the popular soapie 'The Queen' are calling for Olerato's exit. Image: @connie_ferguson and @lorraine.sa.

Source: Instagram

Fans of the show flocked to the social media streets to share their thoughts on how Olerato has been behaving lately. Many even suggested that it was unnecessary to air this new season as it is boring.

Twitter was awash with complaints from viewers of the show who called on the writers to up their game or risk losing more viewers. Some viewers also suggested that Harriet, portrayed by the legendary Connie Ferguson, must eliminate Olerato before it's too late.

@Lewanika_Lesedi said:

"I have no idea what happening on the #TheQueenMzansi. Are we pretending like Vuyiswa and Thando didn't exist? Has Cebo suddenly developed amnesia and can't remember that Thando killed MaJali? Why hasn't Bhambatha mentioned Thando since the shooting? Balance me real quick."

@MNQMAD7 commented:

"Yeah, maybe it's a good thing The Queen is finally ending because hhayi no shame #TheQueenMzansi."

@SnowdeMAN2 added:

"Can someone tell me what's is going on is #TheQueenMzansi because wow."

