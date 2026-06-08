Ngizwe Mchunu avoided jail time despite handing himself in to the police after the Gauteng High Court found him guilty of contempt

The activist and broadcaster was spared after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema sought a harsher sentence

Social media reacted after the EFF politician's actions sparked debates on legality and political motives

Julius Malema's court move spared Ngizwe Mchunu jail time. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP via Getty Images, julius.malema.sello/Instagram

Source: UGC

The reason why prominent broadcaster Ngizwe Mchunu was not arrested and jailed after he handed himself over to the police has been revealed. Mchunu was prepared to spend 10 days behind bars after the North Gauteng High Court in Tshwane found him in contempt of court and ordered a warrant for his arrest.

On Monday, 8 June 2026, Mchunu handed himself over to the police in Gauteng. This was after he allegedly failed to comply with a court directive in the defamation case brought against him by Julius Malema. A video of the Bhinca Nation Podcast host handing himself over to law enforcement authorities was shared on X (Twitter) by current affairs and entertainment blogger Inqubeko News Channel.

Watch the video below:

The blogger later shared that Ngizwe Mchunu was not jailed after he handed himself over to the police.

Why Ngizwe Mchunu wasn't jailed after handing himself over to police

This was because the 10-day imprisonment warrant previously issued by the court was put on hold when Julius Malema filed a further application seeking a six-month prison sentence instead of the proposed 10-day sentence.

In his application, Malema argues that Mchunu intentionally and unlawfully continued making defamatory statements about the EFF leader in defiance of a court order granted on 5 June 2026, and intentionally and unlawfully refused to comply with and respect that order.

For now, Ngizwe remains a free man. His legal team is expected to file submissions with the court next week, after which the matter will be heard on Wednesday, 17 June 2026.

Read Julius Malema’s new court application below:

SA reacts as Malema seeks lengthy sentence for Ngizwe Mchunu

In the comments, social media users weighed in on Julius Malema applying for a lengthy prison sentence against Ngizwe Mchunu.

Here are some of the comments:

@TebogoSurprice remarked:

“Enjoy it while it lasts, but we will meet at the polls.”

@sukoluhle0101 said:

“You can scream across social media all you want, but when the Court hands down an order, you sit down and shut up. Intentionally defying a fresh interdict and expecting no consequences is wild.”

@tebel_o shared:

“Ironically, Ngizwe says he is fighting against people breaking the law, and he can't even comply with court orders himself. He needs to face consequences.”

@Imbizo_On_X asked:

“Is Juju doing all this to keep Mchunu away from the illegal immigrant campaign? This will cost the EFF votes.”

@sandile07597191 criticised:

“You're busy fighting Ngizwe Mchunu instead of campaigning for local elections. I suppose the courts will vote for your struggling party.”

@Londoner256 questioned:

“Julius Malema is asking a court to put someone in prison for six months over defamatory statements, but isn't that the same man who built his whole career on insulting everyone and daring them to do something about it?”

Ngizwe Mchunu remained free after Malema filed a new court application. Image: julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

Musa Khawula apologises to Julius Malema and wife

Ngizwe Mchunu isn't the only person Malema has taken to court recently.

Briefly News reported that Musa Khawula issued a formal yet cheeky apology to Julius Malema after months of making defamatory statements about his marriage.

Khawula finally complied with a court order after facing the prospect of imprisonment.

Source: Briefly News