Ndavi Dokeri Wins Miss SA, South Africa Congratulates the Gorgeous Winner

Ndavi Dokeri beat Luvé, Ayanda, Lebogang and Tamsyn after the Top Five were announced on the night of the Miss SA finale

South Africans had waited for this moment for months and fans were glued to their seats in anticipation

In the end, Ndavi beat the other hopefuls and was crowned Miss South Africa and a lot of people were in agreement that she deserved the top spot

Ndavi Dokeri has won Miss South Africa and taken the top spot at Mzansi's most prestigious beauty pagaent.

South Africans had waited for this moment a long time and when the night of the Miss SA Finale arrived, fans' eyes were glued to their screens. By the end of the night, Mzansi would know who the next Miss South Africa would be.

Ndavi Dokeri has been crowned Miss South Africa after a drama-filled evening. When the Top Five were announced the competition was wide open. Photo credit: @Official_MissSA

The stage was set on Saturday night for the Miss SA finale and when the Top Five were announced things got serious.

Luvé, Ayanda, Lebogang, Tamsyn and Ndavi were smiling their brightest smiles when they were chosen to be in the Top Five.

The top five were whittled down to the top three with Luvé and Tamsyn bowing out of the competition.

The top two were Ndavi and Ayanda, fans were on the edge of their seats. The tension was high and so were the stakes.

