1. Massive Snake Spotted Near Farm in Limpopo, Nearby Residents and Pedestrians Urged to Remain Cautious

South Africa is not for the faint-hearted! Our country has several endemic snake species. Just mentioning the word snake is enough to send cold chills down most people’s backs.

Photos of a larger-than-life python spotted on a farm outside Thabazimbi in Limpopo have left many peeps on the edge of their seats.

The images were shared on Facebook by Arrive Alive and show the massive serpent slithering in a bushland area. Its current location is unknown, which has locals nervous. Pythons are not venomous, they hunt as constrictors ("squeeze" prey to death), but they can deliver quite a bad bite if threatened. It's best that they not be approached at all, then the risk to people is minimal.

2. Ntsiki Mazwai Reacts to Trending Video of Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete’s Heated Exchange on ‘Idols SA’

Ntsiki Mazwai has reacted to the clip of Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete's heated exchange on the set of Idols SA. The video was filmed towards the end of the singing competition.

SomG was seemingly not happy about a mistake the Gomora actress made earlier on in the show. The video of the heated argument has gone viral on the timeline.

Ntsiki Mazwai has reacted to the trending video of Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete’s heated exchange on ‘Idols SA’. Image: @somizi, @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the catfight. She slammed Somizi for the way he handled the situation as a senior judge in the show. She suggested that SomGaga is jealous of Thembi:

"Somizi has ALWAYS been jealous of alpha females... Always."

3. Connie Ferguson Shares the Final Conversation She Had With Late Husband Shona Ferguson: “You’re My Soulmate”

Connie Ferguson had her followers reaching for a box of tissues when she shared the last moments she had with her late husband Shona Ferguson, who passed away last year.

July will forever be an emotional month for Connie Ferguson and her family as it brings Shona Ferguson's death anniversary. 30 July marked a year since Shona's passing and The Queen star and her family flocked to social media with heartwarming tributes.

Speaking during an interview with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka on Kaya 959, Connie Ferguson spoke about how she met her husband and also how he passed away. According to ZAlebs, the seasoned star revealed the last conversation she had with Uncle Sho.

4. Mother of 12 Kids Says She Would Have Loved To Have 1 More, Shares Story of How She Had 6 Operations

A woman, Iris Purnell, spent over a decade getting pregnant, and she currently has 12 children and is happy with her large family.

In her conversation with the New York Post, the woman said that not having to carry a baby now feels different, and she is adjusting to reality.

Having a large family/raising many kids in 2022.

I had six C-sections

The 38-year-old woman stated that she was pregnant every year between 2004 and 2019. The America-based woman added she would have loved to have one more.

5. ‘Gomora’ Actress Thembi Seete Celebrates Getting TikTok Verification With a Fire Dance Video

Thembi Seete is ecstatic after being verified on TikTok.

The stunning actress's TikTok account has over 700,000 followers who usually love her videos. Her content ranges from funny skits to dance videos with her co-stars on Mzansi Magic's popular drama, Gomora.

Taking to TikTok to celebrate the blue tick, Seete uploaded a dance video to the platform. On TikTok, Thembi posted the following:

"Good morning guys.❤️What’s up? It’s been a long time, happy Friday; I’m celebrating my verification on @TikTok @tiktokglobal ❤️ #dancechallenge #amapiano #SA #dancer #QueenHelen ❤️"

Source: Briefly News