Connie and Shona Ferguson shared a special kind of love that should be made into a novel or a romantic movie

The star always brings Mzansi to tears when she talks about her husband's untimely passing

Connie recently opened up about the last conversation she had with Shona Ferguson, who passed away on 30 July 2021

Connie Ferguson had her followers reaching for a box of tissues when she shared the last moments she had with her late husband Shona Ferguson, who passed away last year.

Connie Ferguson has revealed the final words she said to Shona Ferguson before he died. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

July will forever be an emotional month for Connie Ferguson and her family as it brings Shona Ferguson's death anniversary. 30 July marked a year since Shona's passing and The Queen star and her family flocked to social media with heartwarming tributes.

Speaking during an interview with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka on Kaya 959, Connie Ferguson spoke about how she met her husband and also how he passed away. According to ZAlebs, the seasoned star revealed the last conversation she had with Uncle Sho.

She said she told him he was her soulmate and because he could not speak he did hand gestures to say she was his soulmate too just before they had to intubate him. She said:

“I remember the last thing I said to him and the last thing he said to me before they incubated him. I told him that he is my soul mate. He couldn’t speak because he had a mask on. He pointed at me too. Those were literally the last words spoken to each other.”

