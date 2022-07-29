Top Mzansi media personality Somizi Mhlongo created a buzz on social media when he hinted that he would definitely date Podcast and Chill co-host, Sol Phenduka

The reality television star said the screen quality doesn't do the Kaya FM presenter justice because he looks better in real life

Somizi also added that he loves some of the radio and television presenter's facial features, including his lips and teeth

Somizi Mhlongo seemingly shot his shot at top radio and television presenter, Sol Phenduka. The Living the Dream With Somizi star said the screen quality does not do justice to Sol, who looks much better in person.

Somizi Mhlongo recently revealed that he finds radio presenter Sol Phenduka handsome. Image: @somizi and @solphenduka

Source: Instagram

The larger-than-life media personality said he found Sol very attractive, and he even raved about some of the Podcast and Chill co-host's facial features, including his lips.

According to ZAlebs, the Idols SA judge, who was a host on Sol and Dineo Ranaka's show on Kaya 959, also shared that he was open to a relationship with Phenduka. Somizi made it clear that he would date the radio presenter. He said:

"I never thought I would say this, but I think Sol is very attractive. Like honestly, you’ve got beautiful teeth. The lips are nice. That thing you do on the other side, I think the quality of the screen is not doing justice to you."

