Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to the timeline to share her reaction to a clip of Somizi and Thembi Seete arguing on the set of Idols SA

The controversial poet suggested that SomG is jealous of Thembi, adding that he also did the same thing to Bonang Matheba when they were still friends

Some social media users told Ntsiki to calm down because the trending clip looks like it was staged by the singing competition's production team

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ntsiki Mazwai has reacted to the clip of Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete's heated exchange on the set of Idols SA. The video was filmed towards the end of the singing competition.

Ntsiki Mazwai has reacted to the trending video of Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete’s heated exchange on ‘Idols SA’. Image: @somizi, @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

SomG was seemingly not happy about a mistake the Gomora actress made earlier on in the show. The video of the heated argument has gone viral on the timeline.

Ntsiki Mazwai took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the catfight. She slammed Somizi for the way he handled the situation as a senior judge in the show. She suggested that SomGaga is jealous of Thembi:

"Somizi has ALWAYS been jealous of alpha females... Always."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A tweep agreed with Ntsiki, adding that someone needs to remind the larger-than-life media personality "he is not a woman." Ntsiki seemingly shared that Somizi was also jealous of Bonang Matheba when they were still friends.

"Bonang lost her fire when she became friends with him. He was an energy vampire in her life."

Other tweeps told the controversial poet to hold her horses because the trending clip looks staged.

@Lifesuchmystery commented:

"Calm down. This is staged for the ratings."

@mczmot said:

"This sounds and looks staged though. If it was a real fight, I doubt they would not cut out the edit. They create these as a crowd puller since they released the crowd pullers of these production. Randal and Unathi were the best at this."

@Billystrigar added:

"Staged. If it was real, they were not gonna show it on TV."

Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete engage in a heated argument on Idols SA

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video of a heated argument between Idols SA judges Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete has left Mzansi divided. The clip shows the two stars going at each other's throats at the end of the show while the third judge, JR, minds his own business.

The viewers of the singing competition shared mixed reactions to the clip of the judges' fight. Some are convinced that it was staged for viewership.

The video was posted on Twitter by a tweep with the handle @_mellorsa. Somizi has been a judge for many seasons on the show, and this is Thembi's first season as a full-time judge. They were arguing about a mistake she apparently made for the second time.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News