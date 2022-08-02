A video of Somizi Mhlongo engaged in a heated argument with Thembi Seete while the Idols SA cameras were rolling has surfaced on the timeline

The two Idols SA judges were apparently arguing over a mistake Thembi made, while the third judge, JR, is minding his own business next to them

The viewers of the singing competition have taken to the timeline to share their views on the clip and many think the fight was staged

A video of a heated argument between Idols SA judges Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete has left Mzansi divided. The clip shows the two stars going at each other's throats at the end of the show, while the third judge, JR, minds his own business.

The viewers of the singing competition shared mixed reactions to the clip of the judges' fight. Some are convinced that it was staged for viewership.

The video was posted on Twitter by a tweep with the handle @_mellorsa. Somizi has been a judge for many seasons on the show, and this is Thembi Seete's first season as a full-time judge. They were arguing about a mistake she apparently made for the second time.

As much as the argument seems legit, most fans of the show are not buying it.

@missnobuhle_ said:

"They need views, South Africans love drama so more people will tuned in next week."

@thulzonline wrote:

"They are both clouting for viewership. Very much staged."

@IsahSbu commented:

"Might be staged cos they wouldn't put this on air."

@LemenemeneTota wrote:

"People like fights manje others are staging fights so fight lovers can watch."

@Sbuja said:

"This is not staged... Somizi is not that good of an actor. SMH."

@yellow_bone01 added:

"JR wishing he was somewhere making that circle bigger."

