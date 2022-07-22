Somizi Mhlongo took to social media to gush over a rich gent who spent R100 000 buying him expensive alcohol at groove

The Idols SA judge even shared that he's considering quitting the singing competition if the local Richie Rich calls him

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula said the guy owns a club in Benoni and many shared that he's a well-know big spender

Somizi Mhlongo has taken to his timeline to gush about a guy who spent R100 000 buying him expensive booze. The reality TV star shared that he's even thinking about quitting Idols SA so that he can be with the mystery man.

Somizi Mhlongo gushed over a mystery guy who bought him R100k worth of alcohol. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The media personality shared that he was at Sumo Nightclub when the rich brother blessed him with 10 bottles of Ace of Spades. The lucky SomG took to social media to open up about his encounter with the local Richie Rich.

In a clip he posted on Instagram, Somgaga said he met the guy at Konka. At the time, he was throwing money in the air. He also bought SomSom and his friends expensive champagne before they drove to Sumo.

According to ZAlebs, Mizi shared that the dude followed them as well. When they reached Sumo, Mr Rich played a whole movie in front of Somizi's eyes when he splurged R100 000 on the expensive brand of alcohol.

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and shared that the name of the guy is Sunny Obasi. He added that Sunny apparently owns Coco Town Meat Lounge in Benoni.

Peeps took to Somizi and Musa's comment sections to share their thoughts on the guy. Many said that he's a well-know big-spender.

bella.globe wrote:

"I'm saying quit, if he calls what’s the use to carry on at Idols, mara we're going to miss you, tjooo."

gugulethu_ree_mkhize said:

"Enjoy being spoiled but ungayeki umsebenzi (don't quit)."

neo._nyathi commented:

"Lol, I saw the guy. Fine yellow, yellow bone."

@kagisoswag said:

"This guys is not afraid of spending money, he literally owns Benoni."

@SIBUSISO_loy wrote:

"He once threw about 50k @DjMaphorisa while he was booked at Daveyton Golf course... So it's nothing new."

@Cellular_jnr added:

"Lol, R100k just for a night?. Mina ngeke shame. Not in this economy we live in! Tjerrr!"

