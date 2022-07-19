DJ Tira took to Facebook to announce that he lost his passport in Zimbabwe, where he performed earlier this month

The DJ has offered a reward to anyone who finds the document in a post that contains both English and the location's native language for better reach

Fans have flocked to his post to offer suggestions, with many advising him to stay and become a citizen

Mthokozisi Khathi, better known as DJ Tira, has informed his followers that his passport got lost while performing at a gig in Zim.

DJ Tira has asked his fans to help him look for his lost passport. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

This follows the DJ's performance at the Eyadini Tavern in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. Taking to Facebook, Khathi asked his Zimbabwean fans to help him find it, promising a reward of $1 000, which is more than R17 000 when converted. The music producer said on Facebook:

"As I previously stated, I lost my passport while in Gwanda, Zimbabwe last week. I’m offering a reward of $1 000 (USD) for anyone who will return my passport."

DJ Tira shared the following on Instagram:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news

According to The South African news publication, Tira returned to Mzansi with the embassy's assistance, as reported by Bulawayo24.

Fans' reactions and suggestions for the way forward

@Themba Mbokazi II said:

"Stay there and start afresh uvule group ye Big Nuz and call it HOMBE ZIM!"

@Vutlharhi Ngobeni shared:

"it's not a mistake, God has finally located your home."

@Alex Stemela wrote:

"Are you still stuck in Zim? Just go and declare yourself an illegal immigrant. They will deport you. As for the passport, there is another person by your name who already crossed the border."

@Siachibila Irvin commented:

"Just apply for ZimZim citizenship, you will go through..."

@George Mfana II also said:

"I always knew that you're from Zimbabwe, your real name is Lovemore. I’m also from Zimbabwe, let’s stop hiding my brother ❤️"

@Blessing Dube added:

"Inkinga passport ayibhaliwe ukuthi DJ Tira so they don't know its you Malume, it's probably written Jabulane Khalabemgeza Mbhoshongo."

DJ Tira celebrates mom’s 75th birthday, shares a heartwarming picture on social media

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Tira is overjoyed that his mom is turning seventy-five this year. The musician posted a brief but sweet message on Instagram to share the news. Tira posted a picture of himself and his mother with the caption:

"Happy 75th birthday Ma ❤️"

Mzansi celebrities, fans and his wife, Gugu Khathi, flocked to the DJ's comments section to wish the old lady a happy birthday for turning a year older.

Source: Briefly News