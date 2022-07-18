DJ and music producer DJ Tira has taken to social media to wish his mother a happy 75th birthday

The music producer has shared a short but sweet post with a photo of the two of them and a simple happy birthday caption

Fans and familiar faces from the Mzansi entertainment industry, including his wife Gugu Khathi, have flooded his comments section with birthday wishes for his mother

DJ Tira is overjoyed that his mom is turning seventy-five this year.

DJ Tira has posted a sweet post for his mother's 75th birthday. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

The musician has posted a brief but sweet message on Instagram to share the news. Tira has posted a picture of himself and his mother with the caption:

"Happy 75th birthday Ma ❤️"

DJ Tira has shared the following picture on Instagram:

Mzansi celebrities, fans, and his wife Gugu Khathi have since flocked to the DJ's comments section to wish the old lady a happy birthday for turning a year old.

@somizi

"Happy bday mama"

@official.qwabetwins

"Happy birthday mama❤️"

@slindokuhle_gatsheni

"Mawethu ! The most humble loving person ever aybooo @u_pretty_gumede iBirthday ka mawethuuuu❤️"

@juniormberikwazvo

"Happy birthday to mama. I wish her many more years to come ❤️❤️❤️"

DJ Tira's mother has encouraged him in his business endeavours. Briefly News reported in 2021 that DJ Tira shared a photo of his mother wearing a DJ Tira branded tracksuit. He wrote the following as the image's caption:

“Got it from my mom."

Source: Briefly News