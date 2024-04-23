Bonnie Mbuli recently set the record straight after it was claimed that she's sporting an American accent

The actress called netizens out for their double standards and made several examples where people's accents weren't critiqued

Mzansi showed love to Bonnie for speaking her truth and encouraged her to shut the noise with her twang

Bonnie Mbuli set the record straight about her American accent. Images: bonniembuli

Source: Instagram

Bonnie Mbuli is sick and tired of South Africans constantly criticising her accent. The Parish actress claimed that her desire to grow on an international level motivated her to switch up her accent, and she won't be bullied about it.

Bonnie Mbuli claps back at accent police

Veteran actress Bonnie Mbuli clapped back at netizens who constantly dragged her over her "American accent".

The former Gaz'lam star, who recently moved to America, is another South African entertainer whose accent has gone under scrutiny since their talent went abroad.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Briefly News reported that Tyla was pitted against Thuso Mbedu. Netizens claimed that the singer embraced her coloured accent, as opposed to Thuso.

In a video, Bonnie said she doesn't understand the outrage about her accent, whereas local rappers never receive the same criticism. She further compared herself to Trevor Noah and Tyla, saying they didn't need to change their accents.

Moreover, Bonnie concluded that her twang was to help her grow in Hollywood:

"It's part of my toolbox, I'm an actress. I said I wanted to compete on the global stage, so I will do what is required. I didn't come to America to fool around, and there's no one in Hollywood waiting to cater to my South African accent."

Mzansi reacts to Bonnie Mbuli's statement

Netizens showed love to Bonnie, saying she should ignore the haters and focus on her flourishing career:

South African actress, Thando Thabethe showed love to Bonnie:

"I love you, please!"

Mzansi actress, Zenande Mfenyana said:

"You had me at 'Toolbox,' please, man! Flourish, Bonnie. Work sister, work for your children."

Local radio personality, Hulisani Ravele hyped Bonnie up:

"At. The. Highest. Level. Bonnie Mbuli! One of one! You're such a boss, always have been, and always will be."

South African comedienne, Tumi Morake posted:

"Se ntshe ka dinko! You don’t owe an explanation."

iamjeannied wrote:

"You have always been yourself. You’re the most authentic! I love you!"

Tyla disses American accent during interview

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla dragging American accents, saying they were heavy.

The singer's comments left netizens in tears, with many showing love for Tyla's authenticity.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News