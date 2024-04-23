Mother of the slain DJ and comedian Peter "Mashata" Mabuse, Rebecca finally broke her silence

The mother of the comedian urged that they find the people who brutally murdered her son

She also mentioned how guns in South Africa are like toys, especially in the Mabopane and Soshanguve area

The late Peter Mashata’s mother, Rebecca, breaks her silence. Image: @mashata, @sowetanlive

With Mzansi still mourning the tragic death of Peter "Mashata" Mabuse, the late slain DJ's mother, Rebecca, had something to say to the public.

Mashate's mom wants justice to be served for her son's murder

Mzansi's most-loved DJ and MC, Mashata, was brutally murdered in a hail of bullets on Saturday, 20 April 2024, in Soshanguve, Pretoria, and his mother, Rebecca, has decided to break her silence and address the public and talk about the sudden death of her son.

In a video posted on Twitter (X) by Kaya 959, Rebecca stated that she wants justice for her son and his killers to be found; she also said that guns in South Africa are like toys, especially in the Mabopane and Soshanguve areas.

She said:

"I want justice being served, they said this is a high profile case, I'm looking at the way interviews are being done and I am wishing that let it not be just interviews being done, or the Premier or counsellor coming to my house, let it be that justice is being served.

"Its like slaughtering the way they shot at him, and I ask myself how guns are there in SA because its like guns are toys here and especially in the Mabopane and Soshanguve area."

Watch the video below:

Netizens respond to Mashata's mom's plea

Many netizens, after watching the video, responded to Peter's mother's plea. See some of the comments below:

@BossruuRuphus wrote:

"Askies Mama. No parent wants to burry thier Child. Let's hope the perpetrators will face the law."

@TMNLMNKRL said:

"She is right, police are only in the hood to check if people are drinking alcohol but in white areas they patrol to protect them, i see more than one police van in my area every single day all day!"

@Thato_Elizabeth responded:

"He looked so much like his mother."

@MrKarabo_Legodi tweeted:

"No parent should go through this. Sorry mama. May her request be strongly considered and actioned."

@intombikazulu commented:

"Nothing but the truth."

@KganyagoMartina mentioned:

"So sad. May his soul rest in peace. There must be justice for her too."

Source: Briefly News