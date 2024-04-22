Peter Mashata’s family has broken their silence via a statement following the untimely passing of the DJ

Mashata, who was widely known as Msindo, was killed in a hail of bullets on Sunday morning in Pretoria

The Mabuse family asked for space and time to cope with the trauma of losing the comedian and DJ in such a manner

The Mabuse family have expressed their gratitude to the scores of people who sent their condolences following the passing of Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse.

Mashata gunned down in Soshanguve

Comedian, DJ and MC Peter Mashata was killed in a hail of bullets on Sunday morning, 21 April, in Pretoria. According to reports, Mashata was shot by two assailants near Tshwane University Of Technology (TUT).

Mashata had just left a gig at Epozini Lifestyle, and multiple videos are circulating where the DJ was in high spirits and interacting with patrons.

Mabuse family issues statement

Mashata’s family is shattered and traumatised by the news of their beloved’s death. They have since broken their silence in a statement, asking for space.

“The family is appreciative of all the messages of support and condolences that have started to flow in and humbly request that they be given the space and time to deal with the trauma.”

The family will share the memorial and funeral details later this week.

Police are in search of leads

TshisaLive reports that two men between the ages of 45 and 46 are facing charges of murder and attempted murder. The other person who was with Mashata sustained injuries during the shooting and is hospitalised.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza was quoted saying:

“The two victims were driving near TUT in Soshanguve when shots were fired at their vehicle. The suspects fled, and police are following several leads.”

