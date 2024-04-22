Authorities are searching for the driver of the taxi that crashed into a pillar on the M4 near Umdloti, KwaZulu-Natal

Reports said four people died and nine others were injured after a taxi crashed into a concrete pillar

Emergency personnel used the jaws of life to free the passengers, and survivors were taken to nearby hospitals

A taxi crash on the M4 near Umdloti claimed the lives of four people. Images: Stock Images

Police are on a search for the man who fled an accident which left four people dead near Umdloti, KwaZulu-Natal.

Umdloti M4 taxi crash

Nine others were seriously injured when a taxi crashed into a concrete pillar while travelling on the M4 on 21 April 2022.

A report released by Reaction Unit South Africa on Facebook said the Quantum's driver allegedly fled the scene shortly after the incident.

RUSA said emergency personnel used the jaws of life to free the passengers from the wreckage.

According to The Citizen, the injured were taken to nearby health facilities for further care.

Condolences to the affected families

Many netizens shared their condolences with the affected families and called for the taxi driver to be brought to book.

Sylvia Mudali said:

“As soon as the police impound the taxis, then the taxi boss[es] blockade the national roads and strike. No-win situation. Condolences to the family.”

Uvashani Desney Steven added:

“I hope the owner of that taxi gives justice to these families by handing his driver over to the cops.”

Romilla Moonilall commented:

“Driver must be brought to books. Licence must be suspended if had one and charged for reckless driving behind bars for people's death. Condolences to the bereaved families.”

Sameera Karrim suggested:

“Take the taxi out; we don’t want taxis on the road. Bring back trains safety and busses.”

Eshinie Rathilall pointed out:

“Drivers rush too much for extra loads to make Xtra money for themselves.”

Limpopo communities demand better road conditions

