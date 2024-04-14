Four people died when their BMW vehicle rolled several times, landing in a Toyota dealership near the M1 south on Empire Road in Johannesburg

The accident is believed to have happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, and the occupants were trapped inside

Firefighters and rescue technicians have been attending to the motor vehicle accident

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. For 13 years, she has devoted her professional life to covering social issues and community news, sharing her expertise with different newsrooms, such as The Citizen newspaper, African News Network, and Newzroom Afrika. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email trisha. pillay@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Emergency workers attended an accident scene at a Toyota dealership near the N1 in Johannesburg. Images: Joburg EMS

Source: Twitter

Four people have been killed after their vehicle rolled into a car dealership, trapping them inside.

Tragic crash

According to the Sowetan, a white BMW 2 Series vehicle rolled several times and landed in a Toyota dealership near the M1 south on Empire Road in Johannesburg.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Johannesburg EMS paramedics who responded to the scene said they found the vehicle lying on its roof.

The four occupants were trapped inside the vehicle. The incident has now been handed over to the police and Johannesburg metro police department for further investigation.

Netizens send love

People throughout the country have sent their love to the families who lost their loved ones. Many are asking how the car rolled down into the car dealership.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Judy King said:

"So families have received that awful call with bad news, and only when you've gone through that can you truly understand. Strength to their loved ones."

@David Mahlangu commented:

"Early hours of the morning. This time is always dangerous to many motorists."

@Tshiamo Rakgokong shared:

"Drunken driving cannot be ruled out."

@Motsok Modisane expressed:

"Speed kills guys."

@Siphiwe Bheki inquired:

"Thus bad wonder what speed they were doing for this car to roll."

@Starcolli Starcolli commented:

"Drink and driving will be the end of many."

6 families of Limpopo Easter weekend get closure

In a related story, Briefly News reported that six families whose relatives were killed during the Easter Weekend accident in Limpopo are in the country to fetch their remains.

The accident claimed 45 lives as members of the Zion Christian Church travelled from Botswana to Limpopo for their annual pilgrimage.

Limpopo MEC for Health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, said that this was the first phase of the process, and the incident still hurt netizens.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News