A Grade 5 pupil from Cape Town has tragically died in a collision between a minibus Taxi and a BMW

The taxi was transporting 24 learners to different schools when the accident occurred in Mitchells Plain

The Cape Town police have opened a case of capable homicide while The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association is conducting its own investigation

CAPE TOWN - Police in Cape Town are investigating the cause of an accident that claimed the life of a Grade 5 learner in Mitchells Plain.

A Grade 5 child was killed in an accident between a minibus taxi and a BMW in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

Grade 5 pupil dies in minibus taxi accident

The tragic accident occurred on the corner of Marguerite Street and AZ Berman Drive when a Toyota Quantum and a BMW collided on Monday morning, 24 April.

The Quantum was transporting 24 pulis from Philippi and Nyanga to different schools in the Mitchells Plain area, EWN reported.

According to Cape Town police spokesperson FC van Wyk the child, aged between 8 and 10, was taken to the hospital with severe injuries to which he later succumbed.

The other minibus taxi passengers were transported to nearby hospitals to receive medical treatment for minor injuries.

Cape Town police and taxi association probe cause of deadly Mitchells Plain collision

Van Wyk said that a case of culpable homicide was under investigation, but no arrest had been made at this time, IOL reported.

The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said that the association is conducting an investigation of its own.

Sityebi said:

"As the Cata, we prioritise the safety of our passengers and the drivers. We are looking forward to finding out what transpired, especially regarding the number of passengers as reported by the police."

