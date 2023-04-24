In the Sunday, April 23, exercise, six bodies were first found in three shallow graves before 12 more were found in seven holes

The 18 new bodies, believed to be of Pastor Mackenzie's followers, raise the three-day total number of exhumations to 39

During the exhumation, one woman was rescued in one of the hideouts and was reportedly on the brink of death

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have exhumed 18 more bodies in Shakahola village, in Kenya, believed to be of pastor Paul Mackenzie's followers.

On Sunday, April 23, six bodies were found in three shallow graves. One grave had three bodies, another had two, and the third had one.

Hours later, 12 more bodies were found in seven graves, raising the three-day total number of exhumations to 39. The church members were reportedly part of a cult that believed starving themselves to death would help them meet Jesus.

Police have now declared the compound of Mackenzie a mass grave.

During the exhumation, one woman was rescued in one of the hideouts and was in a bad state.

However, despite being on the brink of death, she indicated to the police that she did not want to be saved.

Mackenzie arrested

As earlier reported, the controversial leader of Kilifi-based cult pastor Mackenzie was arrested following the death of his Good News International Church members.

On Friday, April 21, DCI detectives started marking gravesites and exhuming bodies of believers suspected to have starved themselves to death.

While rescuing Mackenzie's followers in Shakahola forest, the detectives stumbled upon 12 unmarked graves.

The detectives also rescued three more people, including a 16-year-old girl who was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives said the discovery of the new graves resulted from a tip-off by some of the already rescued Mackenzie's followers.

According to George Migosi, the Coast Regional Director of Children Services, children are the most affected as it emerged children were first to begin fasting, followed by women and men according to the directive by Mackenzie’s Ministry.

