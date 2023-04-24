On Sunday, detectives stumbled on one of pastor Paul Mackenzie's followers who was on the verge of death

However, the lady shocked the investigators and members of the Kenya Red Cross as she indicated she did not want to be rescued

As the rescuers attempted to give her water that had been mixed with sugar to give her energy, the lady forcefully shut her mouth

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives, on Sunday, 23 April, exhumed 18 more bodies in Shakahola village believed to be of Kenyan pastor Paul Mackenzie's Christian cult.

Elderly women rescued from Pastor Paul Mackenzie's cult still refused to eat. Photo: Paul Mackenzie.

Source: UGC

Six bodies were first found in three shallow graves. One grave had three bodies, another had two, and the third had one.

Hours later, 12 more bodies were found in seven graves, raising the total number of exhumations to 39, the Ugandan news site Monitor reported.

According to the Guardian, It is believed that the deceased practised starvation under the impression they would go to heaven after dying.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Woman Rescued from Kenyan cult refuses to eat

During the exercise, detectives discovered an elderly lady in one of the hideouts who was reportedly in a bad state.

However, the lady shocked the police officers and members of the Kenya Red Cross, indicating she did not want to be rescued despite being on the verge of death.

The lady refused to eat or be treated. As the rescuers attempted to give her sugar water to give her energy, the lady forcefully shut her mouth.

The frail-looking lady indicated to the rescuers that she wanted to be left to die.

However, the emergency medical officers, together with the police, forcefully placed the lady in an ambulance and rushed her to Malindi Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

Polyamorous man dates three women half his age and fathers their children, netizens say it’s a cult

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a viral TikTok video shows a polyamorous family where a man is with three young women half his age. But that's not all. He is also a father to their children. The post continues to share that he is also their biggest inspiration, helping build their dream home.

Most people hear the word polyamorous and immediately think of 'polygamy'. Although they both mean multiple partnerships in a relationship, the structures are entirely different.

According to Queer In The World, polygamy is when a man marries multiple women (wives). At the same time, polyandry describes the situation where a woman marries more than one man simultaneously.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke