NOSA courses and fees 2023: Occupational health and safety training

NOSA offers occupational health and safety training courses that promote workplace safety and security in South Africa. The organization works with individuals, the government, and private business institutions. Enrolling in NOSA courses will help you know and meet SA's workplace standards as per the law.

NOSA occupational health and safety training programs improve workplace safety in many ways. For instance, employers, managers, supervisors, and workers who undergo the training understand how to identify, report, control, and reduce workplace accidents and injuries. Discover NOSA health and safety course prices from this article.

All NOSA courses in South Africa and prices in 2023

NOSA courses make employees competent in workplace health and safety and save organizations from incurring more financial costs of accidents and occupational ill health. Programs offered by NOSA include:

SAMTRAC

NEBOSH

Compliance Training

Emergency Safety Training

Learnerships

NOSA Specialized Courses

ISO Certification Courses

Legislation Training

Working at Height Training

Safety in Mining

Driver Training

Warehousing and Logistics Training

Dangerous Goods Training

Driven Machinery Regulatory Training

NOSA courses price list

There are over 100 safety-related training courses and skills programs at NOSA. Depending on the course, you NOSA College nationwide. Below is the current NOSA courses price list.

SAMTRAC courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

Your employee's productivity increases after taking SAMCRAT (Safety Management Training Course) training because the knowledge and skills ensure they are safe at their workplaces. Below are the SAMTRAC courses offered at NOSA and their prices:

SAMTRAC courses Duration E-Learning Webinar Classroom Introduction to SAMTRAC 5 days R6 221,50 R7 036,85 R9 407,00 Introduction to SAMTRAC International 5 days R6 221,50 _ _ Introduction to SAMTRAC for Mining 5 days _ _ R9 407,00 SAMTRAC 10 days R13 673,50 R16 186,25 R21 039,25 SAMTRAC International 6 months R13 673,50 _ _ SAMTRAC International for Mining 6 months R18 043,50 _ _ SAMTRAC for Mining 10 days _ _ R21 039,25 SAMTRAC for Mining Bridging Course 3 days _ _ R5 508,50 SAMTRAC Masterclass: Wholesale and Retail (NEW) 5 days _ R7 912,00 R10 545,50 SAMTRAC Masterclass: Petrochemical (NEW) 5 days _ R7 912,00 R10 545,50 SAMTRAC Masterclass: Mining (NEW) 5 days _ R7 912,00 R10 545,50

NEBOSH courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

NEBOSH (National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health) is a UK examination board offering certificates, courses, and exams in health, safety, environment, and well-being management. NEBOSH certificates are recognized in South Africa and provided through NOSA. A NEBOSH Diploma for Occupational Health and Safety Management Professionals is equivalent to a UK University degree. Below are the NEBOSH courses offered at NOSA and their prices:

NEBOSH courses Duration E-Learning Webinar Classroom NEBOSH Environmental Management (EC) 6 days R10 361,50 R14 801,65 R14 801,65 NEBOSH EC Rewrite Coaching 1 day _ R1 897,50 _ NEBOSH International General Certificate (IGC) in Occupational Health and Safety 11 days R21 160,00 R29 635,50 R30 216,25 NEBOSH IGC Rewrite Coaching 1 day _ R1 897,50 _ NEBOSH International Certificate in Construction (ICC) Health and Safety 11 days R23 253,00 R32 591,00 R33 223,50 NEBOSH ICC Rewrite Coaching 1 day _ R1 897,50 _

NOSA Compliance Training courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

Compliance Training educates employees on their jobs or the industry's laws or regulations. These laws are in place to maintain the workplace and employee safety. Ensure your staff is aware of their compliance responsibilities by helping them get into these NOSA Compliance Training courses:

Compliance Training courses Duration E-Learning Webinar Classroom Accredited Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA) 2 days _ _ R3 467,25 Applying SHE Principles and Procedures (ASHEPP) 2 days _ R2 478,25 R3 582,25 Basic Firefighting 1 day _ _ R1 092,50 Fall Arrest Level 1 1 day _ _ R1 472,00 First Aid Level 1 2 days _ _ R1 196,00 Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA) 2 days R1 328,25 R1 552,50 R2 104,50 Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA) for Mining 2 days _ R2 478,25 R3 312,00 Incident Investigation Level 3 3 days R2 087,25 R 2 426,50 R3 300,50 Preliminary Incident Investigation 2 days _ R2 426,50 R3 254,50 POPIA Compliance 1 day R316,25 _ _ Root Cause Analysis (RCA) Training 2 days _ R3 530,50 R4 692,00 SHE Representative 1 day R776,25 R897,00 R1 017,75 SHE Representative Functions 3 days R2 484,00 R3 369,50 Use Gangway Communications Signals to Direct Ship Cargo Lifting Appliances Novice 2 days _ _ R1 840,00 Use Gangway Communications Signals to Direct Ship Cargo Lifting Appliances Recertification 1 day _ _ R678,50

NOSA Emergency Safety Training courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

Emergency Safety Training reduces risk and creates a better work environment. The skills also prevent monetary loss due to injuries and accidents, protect the company's reputation, and make employees liable in case of malpractice. NOSA offers the following Emergency Safety Training courses:

Emergency Safety Training courses Duration E-Learning Webinar Classroom Basic Fire Awareness 1 day R678,50 _ _ Basic Firefighting 1 day _ _ R1 092,50 Emergency Evacuation Procedures 2 days _ R1 299,50 R1 886,00 Fire Marshal 2 days _ _ R1 886,00 First Aid Level 1 2 days _ _ R1 196,00 First Aid Level 2 3 days _ _ R2 133,25 Combined First Aid Level 1 & 2 4 days _ _ R2 758,85

NOSA Learnerships courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

NOSA Learnerships courses are work-based learning programs. You can work as you study and have an NQF registered qualification upon passing these courses. The learners receive on-the-job training and gain essential skills for the current job market. Here are the NOSA Learnerships courses and their prices:

Learnerships courses Duration E-Learning Webinar Classroom General Education and Training Certificate: Transport 1 year _ _ R27 893,25 National Certificate: Business Administration 1 year _ _ R31 050,00 National Certificate: Freight Handling 1 year _ _ R33 350,00 National Certificate: New Venture 1 year _ _ R33 350,00 National Certificate: Professional Driving 1 year _ _ R33 925,00 National Certificate: Road Transport 1 year _ _ R36 225,00

NOSA Specialized Courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

NOSA Specialized courses create corporate mental health awareness and teach them to implement coping strategies to manage thoughts, emotions, and behaviors. These learning programs have a positive impact on someone's physical and social well-being. Below is a price list of NOSA Specialized Courses:

NOSA Specialized Courses Duration E-Learning Webinar Classroom Auditor’s Course 5 days _ R12 839,75 R17 152,25 ITIS: Train-The-Trainer 5 days _ _ R9 895,75 Managing Mental Wellness for Managers and Leaders (NEW) 2 days R2 530,00 _ _ Managing Mental Wellness for Employees (NEW) 2 days R736,00 _ _ NOSA Integrated Five-Star System Navigator 2 days _ R2 760,00 R3 680,00

ISO Certification Courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

ISO training helps organizations streamline and optimize their in-house training processes. These courses educate the employees about rules, regulations, and company policies they should follow. ISO training also improves employee efficiency and productivity, and customer satisfaction. Here are ISO Certification Courses offered at NOSA and their prices:

ISO Certification Courses Duration E-Learning Webinar Classroom ISO 9001: 2015 Introduction 1 day R1 086,75 R1 541,00 R2 104,50 ISO 9001: 2015 Implementation 3 days _ R4 646,00 R6 204,25 ISO 9001: 2015 Internal Auditor 1 day _ R4 646,00 R6 204,25 ISO 14001: 2015 Introduction 3 days _ R1 541,00 R2 104,50 ISO 14001: 2015 Implementation 2 days _ R3 093,50 R4 105,50 ISO 14001: 2015 Internal Auditor 3 days _ R4 646,00 R6 204,25 ISO 45001: 2018 Introduction 1 day R1 086,75 _ R2 058,50 ISO 45001: 2018 Implementation 2 days _ R3 093,50 R4 105,50 ISO 45001: 2018 Internal Auditor 3 days _ R4 646,00 R6 152,50 Combined ISO 45001: 2018 & 14001: 2015 Introduction 1 day R1 299,50 R1 541,00 R2 052,75 Combined ISO 45001: 2018 & 14001: 2015 Implementation 3 days _ R4 646,00 R6 089,25 Combined ISO 45001: 2018 & 14001: 2015 Internal Auditor 4 days _ R6 089,25 R8 199,50

NOSA Legislation Training courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

Legislative training informs employees about the risks involved in their work. The training covers safety measures, policies, and procedures they must follow to ensure workplace safety. Below is a price list of all NOSA Legislation Training courses:

Legislation Training courses Duration E-Learning Webinar Classroom Accredited Legal Liability 2 days _ _ R3 467,25 Advanced OHS Act 2 days _ R2 495,50 R3 358,00 A-Z Mine Health and Safety Act 5 days _ _ R6 491,75 COID Act Training 1 day _ R1 098,25 R1 454,75 Construction Regulations 1 day _ R1 213,25 R1 644,50 GMR 2 (1) Supervisor of Machinery 2 days _ R1 696,25 R2 265,50 Introduction to OHS Act 1 day R1 161,50 R1 351,25 R1 811,25 Legal Liability 1 day R948,75 R1 148,85 R1 495,00 Legal Liability for Mining 2 days _ _ R3 289,00

NOSA Working at Height Training courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

NOSA Working at Height Training courses are for anyone working above ground level and is at risk of falling. These learning programs will teach you to manage dangers from working at height and steps to avoid, prevent or reduce risks and accidents. Here are the NOSA Working at Height Training courses and their prices:

Working at Height Training courses Duration E-Learning Webinar Classroom Advanced Fall Arrest and Rescue 3 days _ _ R5 531,50 Fall Arrest Level 1 1 day _ _ R1 472,00 Breathing Apparatus 2 days _ _ R2 363,25 Confined Space Entry 2 days _ _ R2 984,25 Confined Space Rescue 4 days _ _ R4 416,00 Fall Arrest and Rescue 3 days _ _ R4 870,25 Fall Protection Plan Development 5 days _ R4 979,50 R6 342,25 Fall Protection Plan Development Refresher 1 day _ R1 495,00 R1 995,25

NOSA Safety in Mining courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

Mine safety involves implementing hazard controls and reducing legal, social, and moral risks associated with mining activities. NOSA occupational health and safety training in the mining sector improves the employees' safety, sense of responsibility, and efficiency. Below is a price list of these courses:

Safety in Mining courses Duration E-Learning Webinar Classroom A-Z Mine Health Safety Act 5 days _ _ R6 491,75 Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA) for Mining 2 days _ R2 478,25 R3 312,00 Incident Investigation Level 3 for Mining 3 days _ _ R5 514,25 Introduction to SAMTRAC for Mining 5 days _ _ R9 407,00 Legal Liability for Mining 2 days _ _ R3 289,00 Mine Health and Safety Act (MHS Act) 2 days _ R2 426,50 R3 231,50 SAMTRAC for Mining 10 days _ _ R21 039,25 SAMTRAC for Mining Bridging 5 days _ _ R5 508,50 SHE Representative for Mining 2 days _ _ R3 364,50

NOSA Driver Training courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

NOSA Driver Training courses give one defensive driving skills and instructions. You learn different types of accidents and how to reduce the likelihood of an accident. Having road safety knowledge prevents many dangers and makes roads safer for everyone. Here are the current NOSA Driver Training courses and their prices:

Driver Training courses Duration E-Learning Webinar Classroom AARTO Workshop 1/2 day _ _ R6 325,00 p/day Anti-Hijacking Workshop 1/2 day _ _ R6 325,00 p/day Convey Dangerous Goods By Road Novice 2 days _ _ R1 242,00 Convey Dangerous Goods By Road Recertification 1 day _ _ R862,50 Defensive Driving for Light Motor Vehicles 1-day + 45-minute practical R661,25 R1 213,25 Defensive Driving for Heavy Duty Vehicle 1-day theory 1-hour practical _ _ R1 242,00 R3 329,25 Load General Freight 2 days + 45- minutes practical _ _ R1 840,00 Operate a Light Motor Vehicle 2 days + 1-hour practical _ _ R1 857,25 Operate a Heavy-Duty Vehicle 3 days + 2-hour practical _ _ R2 547,25 Operate Tailgates and Tail Lifts 1-day + 45-minutes practical _ _ R1 242,00 Operate Four Wheel Drive 2 days + 45- minutes practical _ _ R1 840,00

NOSA Warehousing and Logistics Training courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

Warehousing and Logistics Training courses teach employees how to plan, operate, and manage the flow of goods within a warehouse to meet business objectives. You learn about purchasing and procurement of materials, inventory flow & control, storage & material handling in warehousing, the economics of mode of transport, distribution & shipment, etc. Here is a complete list of NOSA Warehousing and Logistics Training courses and their prices:

Warehousing and Logistics Training courses Duration E-Learning Webinar Classroom Allocating Freight for Packing and Grouping 1 day _ _ R989,00 Apply Basic Concepts of Cargo Care 1 day _ _ R1 840,00 Cold Storage Skills Program 2 days _ _ R4 916,25 Cold Storage Workshop 1/2 day _ _ R6 325,00 Conduct Efficient Warehousing Operations Skills Program 2 days _ _ R1 799,75 Controlling and Locating Stock 2 days _ _ R989,00 Count Stock for Stock Take 2 days _ _ R1 840,00 Dispatch Stock from a Distribution Centre/Warehouse 2 days _ _ R1 840,00 Manual Handling Workshop 1/2 day _ _ R6 325,00 Move, Pack, and Maintain Stock in a Distribution Centre/Warehouse 2 days _ _ R1 840,00 Packing, Handling, and Securing Freight 2 days _ _ R1 840,00 Pick Stock in a Distribution Centre/Warehouse 2 days _ _ R1 840,00 Prepare for Freight Storage 1 day _ _ R989,00 Prepare for Freight Transportation 1 day _ _ R989,00 Receiving and Dispatching Freight and Handling Freight Returns 2 days _ _ R1 840,00 Receive Stock in a Distribution Centre/Warehouse 2 days _ _ R1 840,00 Taking Basic Care of Freight Handling Machinery 1 day _ _ R989,00 Use Gangway Communications Signals to Direct Ship Cargo Lifting Appliances Novice 2 days _ _ R1 840,00 Use Gangway Communications Signals to Direct Ship Cargo Lifting Appliances Recertification 1 day _ _ R678,50 Warehouse Skills Program 10 days _ _ R6 854,00 Work with Temperature Controlled Stock 2 days _ _ R1 840,00

NOSA Dangerous Goods Training courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

NOSA Dangerous Goods Training courses teach safe handling, transport, and storage of potentially harmful materials. You also learn all hazards presented by products classified as Dangerous Goods. The transportation of Dangerous Goods is easier and safer when employees get proper training beforehand. Check out these NOSA Dangerous Goods Training courses and their prices:

Dangerous Goods Training courses Duration E-Learning Webinar Classroom Basic Spill Response 1 hour _ _ R460,00 Chemical Handling Workshop 1/2 day _ _ R6 325,00 p/day Controlling Hazardous and Dangerous Goods 2 days _ _ R1 840,00 Respond to and Clean Up a Spill 2 days _ _ R1 840,00 Spill Training Workshop 1/2 day _ _ R6 325,00 p/day

Driven Machinery Regulatory Training courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

Driven Machinery Regulatory Training courses teach employees how to use driven plant machinery safely. Training your machine operators properly decreases the likelihood of injury. Many employees die due to improper, unsafe, and careless handling of driven machinery. Below are the prices for taking Driven Machinery Regulatory Training courses at NOSA:

Driven Machinery Regulatory Training courses Duration E-Learning Webinar Classroom GMR 2 (1) Supervisor of Machinery 2 days _ R1 696,25 R2 265,50 Operate Advanced Defined Purpose Lift Truck 5 days novice 1-day recertification _ _ R3 329,25 p/day Operate a Mobile Elevating Work Platform 5 days novice 1-day recertification _ _ R3 329,25 p/day Operate a Telescopic Boom Handler 5 days novice 1-day recertification _ _ R3 329,25 p/day Operate a Truck-Mounted Crane 5 days novice 1-day recertification _ _ R3 329,25 p/day Operate Counter Balance Lift Truck 5 days novice 1-day recertification _ _ R3 329,25 p/day Operate Defined Purpose Lift Truck 3 days novice 1-day recertification _ _ R3 329,25 p/day Operate Overhead/ Gantry Crane 4 days novice 1-day recertification _ _ R3 329,25 p/day Operate a Mobile Crane 5 days novice 1-day recertification _ _ R3 329,25 p/day Operate Rough Terrain/ Earthmoving/ Agricultural Equipment 5 days novice 1-day recertification _ _ R3 329,25 p/day

NOSA Contacts

You can contact NOSA head office using these channels:

Call: +27 87 330 3790

+27 87 330 3790 Email: info@safetycloud.co.za

info@safetycloud.co.za Address: SafetyCloud Head Office, Block A, Ground Floor, 46 Centurion Office Park, Cnr Hendrik Verwoerd Drive and Embankment Road, Centurion, Gauteng, 0157, South Africa

How do I register with NOSA?

Get a NOSA application form from the nearest NOSA college address online. Below are the locations of the two most famous NOSA branches in South Africa:

NOSA Cape Town address: Office 106, Suntyger Centre, 313 Durban Rd, Bellville, Cape Town, 7530, South Africa

Office 106, Suntyger Centre, 313 Durban Rd, Bellville, Cape Town, 7530, South Africa NOSA Kathu address: Business zone, 4095 Kameeldoring St, Kathu, 8446, South Africa

Where can I get the NOSA courses price list?

You can download a full list of NOSA health and safety course prices from NOSA's official website.

Where can I get the NOSA training schedule?

NOSA usually publishes its training schedule for all courses on its official website.

What are the NOSA agricultural courses?

NOSA offers this Driven Machinery Regulatory Training course in the agricultural sector:

Operate Rough Terrain/Earthmoving/Agricultural Equipment.

Warehousing and Logistics Training (for large-scale farmers).

Dangerous Goods Training (for farmers using chemicals).

What are the NOSA first aid course prices?

Compliance Training course: First Aid Level 1 (2 days) - R1 196,00

Emergency Safety Training course: First Aid Level 1 (2 days) - R1 196,00

Emergency Safety Training course: First Aid Level 2 (3 days) - R2 133,25

Emergency Safety Training course: Combined First Aid Level 1 & 2 (4 days) - R2 758,85

How much is a blasting certificate at NOSA, South Africa?

The Blasting certificate program takes 12 months and provides theoretical, workplace experience, and up-skill opportunities. There is no blasting certificate at NOSA. NOSA teaches blasting safety in courses like Emergency Safety Training and Dangerous Goods Training.

What are the NOSA safety officer courses?

NOSA Compliance Training courses are the best safety officer course in Mzansi. Some of these courses are:

SHE Representative

Basic Firefighting

Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA)

Incident Investigation

POPIA Compliance

Root Cause Analysis (RCA) Training

Employees should consider enrolling in NOSA courses. These courses also suit managers and supervisors. Get occupational health and safety training to protect yourself and your colleagues from the daily workplace hazards.

