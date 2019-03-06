Global site navigation

NOSA courses and fees 2023: Occupational health and safety training
by  Peris Walubengo

NOSA offers occupational health and safety training courses that promote workplace safety and security in South Africa. The organization works with individuals, the government, and private business institutions. Enrolling in NOSA courses will help you know and meet SA's workplace standards as per the law.

NOSA courses
NOSA occupational health and safety training programs improve workplace safety in many ways. For instance, employers, managers, supervisors, and workers who undergo the training understand how to identify, report, control, and reduce workplace accidents and injuries. Discover NOSA health and safety course prices from this article.

All NOSA courses in South Africa and prices in 2023

NOSA courses make employees competent in workplace health and safety and save organizations from incurring more financial costs of accidents and occupational ill health. Programs offered by NOSA include:

  • SAMTRAC
  • NEBOSH
  • Compliance Training
  • Emergency Safety Training
  • Learnerships
  • NOSA Specialized Courses
  • ISO Certification Courses
  • Legislation Training
  • Working at Height Training
  • Safety in Mining
  • Driver Training
  • Warehousing and Logistics Training
  • Dangerous Goods Training
  • Driven Machinery Regulatory Training

NOSA courses price list

NOSA courses and fees
There are over 100 safety-related training courses and skills programs at NOSA. Depending on the course, you NOSA College nationwide. Below is the current NOSA courses price list.

SAMTRAC courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

Your employee's productivity increases after taking SAMCRAT (Safety Management Training Course) training because the knowledge and skills ensure they are safe at their workplaces. Below are the SAMTRAC courses offered at NOSA and their prices:

SAMTRAC coursesDurationE-LearningWebinarClassroom
Introduction to SAMTRAC 5 daysR6 221,50R7 036,85R9 407,00
Introduction to SAMTRAC International5 daysR6 221,50__
Introduction to SAMTRAC for Mining5 days__R9 407,00
SAMTRAC 10 daysR13 673,50R16 186,25R21 039,25
SAMTRAC International6 monthsR13 673,50__
SAMTRAC International for Mining6 monthsR18 043,50__
SAMTRAC for Mining10 days__R21 039,25
SAMTRAC for Mining Bridging Course3 days__R5 508,50
SAMTRAC Masterclass: Wholesale and Retail (NEW)5 days_R7 912,00R10 545,50
SAMTRAC Masterclass: Petrochemical (NEW)5 days_R7 912,00R10 545,50
SAMTRAC Masterclass: Mining (NEW)5 days_R7 912,00R10 545,50

NEBOSH courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

NEBOSH (National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health) is a UK examination board offering certificates, courses, and exams in health, safety, environment, and well-being management. NEBOSH certificates are recognized in South Africa and provided through NOSA. A NEBOSH Diploma for Occupational Health and Safety Management Professionals is equivalent to a UK University degree. Below are the NEBOSH courses offered at NOSA and their prices:

NEBOSH coursesDurationE-LearningWebinarClassroom
NEBOSH Environmental Management (EC)6 daysR10 361,50 R14 801,65R14 801,65
NEBOSH EC Rewrite Coaching1 day_R1 897,50_
NEBOSH International General Certificate (IGC) in Occupational Health and Safety11 daysR21 160,00R29 635,50R30 216,25
NEBOSH IGC Rewrite Coaching1 day_R1 897,50_
NEBOSH International Certificate in Construction (ICC) Health and Safety11 daysR23 253,00R32 591,00R33 223,50
NEBOSH ICC Rewrite Coaching1 day_R1 897,50_

NOSA Compliance Training courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

Compliance Training educates employees on their jobs or the industry's laws or regulations. These laws are in place to maintain the workplace and employee safety. Ensure your staff is aware of their compliance responsibilities by helping them get into these NOSA Compliance Training courses:

Compliance Training coursesDurationE-LearningWebinarClassroom
Accredited Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA)2 days__R3 467,25
Applying SHE Principles and Procedures (ASHEPP) 2 days_R2 478,25R3 582,25
Basic Firefighting1 day__R1 092,50
Fall Arrest Level 1 1 day__R1 472,00
First Aid Level 12 days__R1 196,00
Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA)2 daysR1 328,25R1 552,50R2 104,50
Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA) for Mining2 days_R2 478,25R3 312,00
Incident Investigation Level 33 days R2 087,25R 2 426,50R3 300,50
Preliminary Incident Investigation2 days _R2 426,50R3 254,50
POPIA Compliance1 dayR316,25 __
Root Cause Analysis (RCA) Training2 days _R3 530,50R4 692,00
SHE Representative1 dayR776,25R897,00R1 017,75
SHE Representative Functions3 days R2 484,00R3 369,50
Use Gangway Communications Signals to Direct Ship Cargo Lifting Appliances Novice2 days__R1 840,00
Use Gangway Communications Signals to Direct Ship Cargo Lifting Appliances Recertification1 day__R678,50

NOSA Emergency Safety Training courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

Emergency Safety Training reduces risk and creates a better work environment. The skills also prevent monetary loss due to injuries and accidents, protect the company's reputation, and make employees liable in case of malpractice. NOSA offers the following Emergency Safety Training courses:

Emergency Safety Training coursesDurationE-LearningWebinarClassroom
Basic Fire Awareness 1 dayR678,50__
Basic Firefighting1 day__R1 092,50
Emergency Evacuation Procedures2 days_R1 299,50R1 886,00
Fire Marshal2 days__R1 886,00
First Aid Level 1 2 days__R1 196,00
First Aid Level 2 3 days__R2 133,25
Combined First Aid Level 1 & 24 days__R2 758,85

NOSA Learnerships courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

NOSA Learnerships courses are work-based learning programs. You can work as you study and have an NQF registered qualification upon passing these courses. The learners receive on-the-job training and gain essential skills for the current job market. Here are the NOSA Learnerships courses and their prices:
Learnerships coursesDurationE-LearningWebinarClassroom
General Education and Training Certificate: Transport1 year __R27 893,25
National Certificate: Business Administration1 year __R31 050,00
National Certificate: Freight Handling 1 year __R33 350,00
National Certificate: New Venture1 year __R33 350,00
National Certificate: Professional Driving1 year __R33 925,00
National Certificate: Road Transport1 year __R36 225,00

NOSA Specialized Courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

NOSA Specialized courses create corporate mental health awareness and teach them to implement coping strategies to manage thoughts, emotions, and behaviors. These learning programs have a positive impact on someone's physical and social well-being. Below is a price list of NOSA Specialized Courses:

NOSA Specialized CoursesDurationE-LearningWebinarClassroom
Auditor’s Course5 days_R12 839,75 R17 152,25
ITIS: Train-The-Trainer5 days__R9 895,75
Managing Mental Wellness for Managers and Leaders (NEW)2 daysR2 530,00__
Managing Mental Wellness for Employees (NEW)2 daysR736,00__
NOSA Integrated Five-Star System Navigator2 days_R2 760,00R3 680,00

ISO Certification Courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

ISO training helps organizations streamline and optimize their in-house training processes. These courses educate the employees about rules, regulations, and company policies they should follow. ISO training also improves employee efficiency and productivity, and customer satisfaction. Here are ISO Certification Courses offered at NOSA and their prices:

ISO Certification CoursesDurationE-LearningWebinarClassroom
ISO 9001: 2015 Introduction 1 day R1 086,75R1 541,00R2 104,50
ISO 9001: 2015 Implementation3 days_R4 646,00R6 204,25
ISO 9001: 2015 Internal Auditor1 day_R4 646,00R6 204,25
ISO 14001: 2015 Introduction3 days_R1 541,00R2 104,50
ISO 14001: 2015 Implementation2 days_R3 093,50R4 105,50
ISO 14001: 2015 Internal Auditor3 days_R4 646,00R6 204,25
ISO 45001: 2018 Introduction1 dayR1 086,75_R2 058,50
ISO 45001: 2018 Implementation2 days_R3 093,50R4 105,50
ISO 45001: 2018 Internal Auditor3 days_R4 646,00R6 152,50
Combined ISO 45001: 2018 & 14001: 2015 Introduction1 dayR1 299,50R1 541,00R2 052,75
Combined ISO 45001: 2018 & 14001: 2015 Implementation3 days_R4 646,00R6 089,25
Combined ISO 45001: 2018 & 14001: 2015 Internal Auditor4 days_R6 089,25R8 199,50

NOSA Legislation Training courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

Legislative training informs employees about the risks involved in their work. The training covers safety measures, policies, and procedures they must follow to ensure workplace safety. Below is a price list of all NOSA Legislation Training courses:

Legislation Training coursesDurationE-LearningWebinarClassroom
Accredited Legal Liability2 days__R3 467,25
Advanced OHS Act2 days_R2 495,50R3 358,00
A-Z Mine Health and Safety Act5 days__R6 491,75
COID Act Training1 day_R1 098,25R1 454,75
Construction Regulations1 day_R1 213,25R1 644,50
GMR 2 (1) Supervisor of Machinery2 days_R1 696,25R2 265,50
Introduction to OHS Act1 dayR1 161,50R1 351,25R1 811,25
Legal Liability1 dayR948,75R1 148,85R1 495,00
Legal Liability for Mining2 days__R3 289,00

NOSA Working at Height Training courses and prices (VAT inclusive)
NOSA Working at Height Training courses are for anyone working above ground level and is at risk of falling. These learning programs will teach you to manage dangers from working at height and steps to avoid, prevent or reduce risks and accidents. Here are the NOSA Working at Height Training courses and their prices:

Working at Height Training coursesDurationE-LearningWebinarClassroom
Advanced Fall Arrest and Rescue3 days __R5 531,50
Fall Arrest Level 1 1 day__R1 472,00
Breathing Apparatus2 days__R2 363,25
Confined Space Entry2 days__R2 984,25
Confined Space Rescue4 days__R4 416,00
Fall Arrest and Rescue3 days__R4 870,25
Fall Protection Plan Development5 days_R4 979,50R6 342,25
Fall Protection Plan Development Refresher1 day_R1 495,00R1 995,25

NOSA Safety in Mining courses and prices (VAT inclusive)
Mine safety involves implementing hazard controls and reducing legal, social, and moral risks associated with mining activities. NOSA occupational health and safety training in the mining sector improves the employees' safety, sense of responsibility, and efficiency. Below is a price list of these courses:

Safety in Mining coursesDurationE-LearningWebinarClassroom
A-Z Mine Health Safety Act5 days__R6 491,75
Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA) for Mining2 days_R2 478,25R3 312,00
Incident Investigation Level 3 for Mining3 days__R5 514,25
Introduction to SAMTRAC for Mining5 days__R9 407,00
Legal Liability for Mining2 days__R3 289,00
Mine Health and Safety Act (MHS Act)2 days_R2 426,50R3 231,50
SAMTRAC for Mining10 days__R21 039,25
SAMTRAC for Mining Bridging5 days__R5 508,50
SHE Representative for Mining2 days__R3 364,50

NOSA Driver Training courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

NOSA Driver Training courses give one defensive driving skills and instructions. You learn different types of accidents and how to reduce the likelihood of an accident. Having road safety knowledge prevents many dangers and makes roads safer for everyone. Here are the current NOSA Driver Training courses and their prices:

Driver Training coursesDurationE-LearningWebinarClassroom
AARTO Workshop1/2 day__R6 325,00 p/day
Anti-Hijacking Workshop1/2 day__R6 325,00 p/day
Convey Dangerous Goods By Road Novice2 days__R1 242,00
Convey Dangerous Goods By Road Recertification1 day__R862,50
Defensive Driving for Light Motor Vehicles1-day + 45-minutepracticalR661,25R1 213,25
Defensive Driving for Heavy Duty Vehicle1-day theory1-hour practical__R1 242,00R3 329,25
Load General Freight 2 days + 45-minutes practical__R1 840,00
Operate a Light Motor Vehicle2 days + 1-hourpractical __R1 857,25
Operate a Heavy-Duty Vehicle3 days + 2-hourpractical __R2 547,25
Operate Tailgates and Tail Lifts1-day + 45-minutespractical__R1 242,00
Operate Four Wheel Drive2 days + 45-minutes practical__R1 840,00

NOSA Warehousing and Logistics Training courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

Warehousing and Logistics Training courses teach employees how to plan, operate, and manage the flow of goods within a warehouse to meet business objectives. You learn about purchasing and procurement of materials, inventory flow & control, storage & material handling in warehousing, the economics of mode of transport, distribution & shipment, etc. Here is a complete list of NOSA Warehousing and Logistics Training courses and their prices:

Warehousing and LogisticsTraining coursesDurationE-LearningWebinarClassroom
Allocating Freight for Packing and Grouping1 day__R989,00
Apply Basic Concepts of Cargo Care1 day__R1 840,00
Cold Storage Skills Program2 days__R4 916,25
Cold Storage Workshop1/2 day__R6 325,00
Conduct Efficient Warehousing Operations Skills Program2 days__R1 799,75
Controlling and Locating Stock2 days__R989,00
Count Stock for Stock Take2 days__R1 840,00
Dispatch Stock from a Distribution Centre/Warehouse2 days__R1 840,00
Manual Handling Workshop1/2 day__R6 325,00
Move, Pack, and Maintain Stock in a Distribution Centre/Warehouse 2 days__R1 840,00
Packing, Handling, and Securing Freight2 days__R1 840,00
Pick Stock in a Distribution Centre/Warehouse2 days__R1 840,00
Prepare for Freight Storage1 day__R989,00
Prepare for Freight Transportation1 day__R989,00
Receiving and Dispatching Freight and Handling Freight Returns2 days__R1 840,00
Receive Stock in a Distribution Centre/Warehouse2 days__R1 840,00
Taking BasicCare of Freight Handling Machinery1 day__R989,00
Use Gangway Communications Signals to Direct Ship Cargo Lifting Appliances Novice2 days__R1 840,00
Use Gangway Communications Signals to Direct Ship Cargo Lifting Appliances Recertification1 day__R678,50
Warehouse Skills Program10 days__R6 854,00
Work with Temperature Controlled Stock2 days__R1 840,00

NOSA Dangerous Goods Training courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

NOSA courses and fees 2023
NOSA Dangerous Goods Training courses teach safe handling, transport, and storage of potentially harmful materials. You also learn all hazards presented by products classified as Dangerous Goods. The transportation of Dangerous Goods is easier and safer when employees get proper training beforehand. Check out these NOSA Dangerous Goods Training courses and their prices:

Dangerous Goods Training coursesDurationE-LearningWebinarClassroom
Basic Spill Response1 hour__R460,00
Chemical Handling Workshop1/2 day__R6 325,00 p/day
Controlling Hazardous and Dangerous Goods2 days__R1 840,00
Respond to and Clean Up a Spill2 days__R1 840,00
Spill Training Workshop1/2 day__R6 325,00 p/day

Driven Machinery Regulatory Training courses and prices (VAT inclusive)

Driven Machinery Regulatory Training courses teach employees how to use driven plant machinery safely. Training your machine operators properly decreases the likelihood of injury. Many employees die due to improper, unsafe, and careless handling of driven machinery. Below are the prices for taking Driven Machinery Regulatory Training courses at NOSA:
Driven Machinery Regulatory Training coursesDurationE-LearningWebinarClassroom
GMR 2 (1) Supervisor of Machinery2 days_R1 696,25R2 265,50
Operate Advanced Defined Purpose Lift Truck5 days novice1-dayrecertification__R3 329,25 p/day
Operate a Mobile Elevating Work Platform5 days novice1-dayrecertification__R3 329,25 p/day
Operate a Telescopic Boom Handler5 days novice1-dayrecertification__R3 329,25 p/day
Operate a Truck-Mounted Crane5 days novice1-dayrecertification__R3 329,25 p/day
Operate Counter Balance Lift Truck5 days novice1-dayrecertification__R3 329,25 p/day
Operate Defined Purpose Lift Truck3 days novice1-dayrecertification__R3 329,25 p/day
Operate Overhead/Gantry Crane4 days novice1-dayrecertification__R3 329,25 p/day
Operate a Mobile Crane5 days novice1-dayrecertification__R3 329,25 p/day
Operate Rough Terrain/Earthmoving/Agricultural Equipment5 days novice1-dayrecertification__R3 329,25 p/day

NOSA Contacts

You can contact NOSA head office using these channels:

  • Call: +27 87 330 3790
  • Email: info@safetycloud.co.za
  • Address: SafetyCloud Head Office, Block A, Ground Floor, 46 Centurion Office Park, Cnr Hendrik Verwoerd Drive and Embankment Road, Centurion, Gauteng, 0157, South Africa

How do I register with NOSA?

Get a NOSA application form from the nearest NOSA college address online. Below are the locations of the two most famous NOSA branches in South Africa:

  • NOSA Cape Town address: Office 106, Suntyger Centre, 313 Durban Rd, Bellville, Cape Town, 7530, South Africa
  • NOSA Kathu address: Business zone, 4095 Kameeldoring St, Kathu, 8446, South Africa

Where can I get the NOSA courses price list?

You can download a full list of NOSA health and safety course prices from NOSA's official website.

Where can I get the NOSA training schedule?

NOSA usually publishes its training schedule for all courses on its official website.

What are the NOSA agricultural courses?

NOSA offers this Driven Machinery Regulatory Training course in the agricultural sector:

  • Operate Rough Terrain/Earthmoving/Agricultural Equipment.
  • Warehousing and Logistics Training (for large-scale farmers).
  • Dangerous Goods Training (for farmers using chemicals).
What are the NOSA first aid course prices?

  • Compliance Training course: First Aid Level 1 (2 days) - R1 196,00
  • Emergency Safety Training course: First Aid Level 1 (2 days) - R1 196,00
  • Emergency Safety Training course: First Aid Level 2 (3 days) - R2 133,25
  • Emergency Safety Training course: Combined First Aid Level 1 & 2 (4 days) - R2 758,85

How much is a blasting certificate at NOSA, South Africa?

The Blasting certificate program takes 12 months and provides theoretical, workplace experience, and up-skill opportunities. There is no blasting certificate at NOSA. NOSA teaches blasting safety in courses like Emergency Safety Training and Dangerous Goods Training.

What are the NOSA safety officer courses?

NOSA Compliance Training courses are the best safety officer course in Mzansi. Some of these courses are:

  • SHE Representative
  • Basic Firefighting
  • Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA)
  • Incident Investigation
  • POPIA Compliance
  • Root Cause Analysis (RCA) Training

Employees should consider enrolling in NOSA courses. These courses also suit managers and supervisors. Get occupational health and safety training to protect yourself and your colleagues from the daily workplace hazards.

