Copywriting Portfolio Webinar: Learn from the Experts at Briefly News

Join Briefly News' "Copywriting Showcase: Building a Portfolio That Wins Clients" webinar, a masterclass led by Briefly News Public Relations Manager, Mlondi Mkhize. Learn how to create a portfolio that stands out and alleviates your professional success.

Mlondi Mkhize will be leading the 'Building a Portfolio That Wins Clients'.

Briefly News will host a "Copywriting Showcase: Building a Portfolio That Wins Clients" webinar on December 5th, 2025, from 17:00 PM to 18:00 GMT. It is created to equip users with valuable insights into creating a portfolio that will help you win your clients’ hearts.

Link to register for the webinar:

https://corp.briefly.co.za/copywriting-showcase-building-a-portfolio-that-wins-clients

About the Webinar

Join Briefly News for our "Copywriting Showcase: Building a Portfolio That Wins Clients" webinar. This session is crafted to provide journalists, aspiring writers, marketers, and entrepreneurs with the key skills needed to create a standout, high-quality portfolio that grabs attention and lands clients.

Mlondi Mkhize, Briefly News PR Manager, is leading this webinar focused on building client-winning portfolios. This session will delve into the art of persuasive writing, teaching you techniques to capture audience attention and methods to significantly boost conversion rates. Learn how to create compelling copy that not only engages readers but also drives sales. Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your "Write to Sell" abilities.

What You Will Get

Unlimited access to the recorded webinar on creating a copywriting portfolio

A 75% discount for the copywriting course

Webinar Details

Date: February, 5 ,2025

Time: 17:00 PM - 18:00 PM GMT

Location: Click on the Zoom (https://zoom.us/j/93870748118?pwd=3MdCO00FngNb5C4v1IXfpimai6Vxva.1)

Topics Covered:

Understanding the purpose of the portfolio Content Creation and Curation Portfolio Structure and Design Practical examples and exercise Q&A session with Mlondi

Essential Tips for Copywriters to win the hearts of clients

In today's digital age, copywriting is a highly sought-after skill. It offers flexibility, the potential for lucrative earnings, and the ability to work with international clients – all from the comfort of your home.

With the right skills and a compelling portfolio, you can turn your copywriting talent into a thriving business. Companies worldwide need effective marketing and communication solutions, and your expertise can fill that gap.

"Copywriting isn't just about writing; it's about using words to persuade and sell. Briefly News is committed to empowering aspiring copywriters, and this informative webinar is a testament to that mission,” highlighted Mlondi Mkhize, Public Relations Manager at Briefly News.

How to register

The webinar is free to attend, but spaces are limited. We encourage you to register early to secure your spot. To register for the “Copywriting Showcase: Building A Portfolio That Wins Clients", please click Register Now

About Briefly News

Briefly News is a digital news platform created for today's fast-paced world. We understand the need for concise, relevant, and engaging information, and we strive to deliver just that to our diverse audience. From breaking news to trending topics, we keep our readers informed and entertained.

