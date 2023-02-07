Polmed contact details, WhatsApp number, queries process, FAQs
Police officers are an integral part of society for the work they do. But, what is there to protect them in their hour of need? South African Police Service Medical Scheme (Polmed) is a closed medical scheme explicitly tailored for the South African Police Service (SAPS) and their dependents. So, what are the Polmed contact details?
What is Polmed? Polmed is a non-profit medical scheme that offers cost-effective health insurance for those risking their lives to protect the public. The organization was established in 2000 and registered under the Medical Schemes Act (Act 131 of 1998), Registration number 373. Below are the Polmed contact details and everything you need to know about the medical scheme.
Who is eligible for Polmed?
Only employees of the South African Police Service, appointed under the South African Police Service Act (Act 68 of 1995), and their dependents are eligible to be members of Polmed. The scheme gives vital understanding and insights into your specific needs and the ability to offer you a medical plan that gives you what you need when you need it.
As a scheme member, you have access to certain minimum healthcare services, regardless of the benefit option they have selected.
Polmed contact details
For any enquiry, use the following means:
Postal Address:
- Polmed, Private Bag X16,
- Arcadia, 0007
Polmed Client Service Centre:
- Nedbank Plaza, C/o Stanza Bopape and
- Steve Biko Streets, Arcadia, 0083
- Tel: 0860 765 633 or 0860 POLMED
Polmed WhatsApp number
- +27 60 070 2547
- Email: polmed@medscheme.co.za
- Fax: 0860 104 114
- FAX: 0861 888 110 (Membership-related correspondence)
- FAX: 011 758 7660 (New claims)
Polmed website
Emergency Services:
- 0800 727 772 or 084 124
Polmed chronic email address
- TEL: 0860 765 633 (members) or
- 0860 104 111 (providers)
- FAX: 0860 000 320
- EMAIL: polmedcmm@medscheme.co.za
Polmed branches
Below are the branches near you where you can visit and get help.
1. VEREENIGING
27 Grey Avenue,
Vereeniging
2. Lephalale
Shop 6, Bosveld Boulevard Park,
Cnr Joe Slovo and Chris Hani Streets,
Onverwacht, Lephalale
3. Port Elizabeth
Block 6, Greenacres Office Park, 2nd Avenue,
Newton Park, Port Elizabeth
4. Roodepoort
Shop 21 and 22, Flora Centre (Entrance 2),
Cnr Ontdekkers and Conrad Road,
Florida North, Roodepoort
5. Rustenburg
Shop 23, Lifestyle Square, Beyers Naude
Drive, Rustenburg
5. Klerksdorp
Medicover Building, Shop 11, 22 Knowles
Street, Witkoppies, Klerksdorp
6. Polokwane
Checkers Centre, Shop 2, Ground Floor, Cnr
Hans van Rensburg and Grobler Streets,
Polokwane
7. Bloemfontein
Medical Suites 4 and 5, Middestad Medical
Suites, First Floor, Middestad Centre, Cnr Charles
West Burger Streets, Bloemfontein
8. Mahikeng
Mega City, Shop 118, Ground Floor,
East Gallery, Mahikeng
9. Kathu
Shop 18D Kameeldoring Plein Building,
Cnr Frikkie Meyer and Rooisand Road
10. East London
Unit 5, 8 Balfour Rd,
Vincent East London
11. Kimberley
Shop 76, North Cape Mall, Royldene,
Kimberley
12. Nelspruit
Shop 11, City Centre Mall, Cnr Andrews Street
and Madiba Drive, Nelspruit
13. Cape Town
Shop 6, 9 Longstreet, Cnr Long and
Waterkant Street, Cape Town
14. Pretoria
Nedbank Plaza, Shop 17, Ground Floor, 361
Steve Biko Street, Arcadia, Pretoria
15. Durban
Ground Floor, 102 Stephen Dlamini Road,
Musgrave, Durban
Polmed queries process
In case you have any queries about the scheme, you can follow the below procedure:
- Submit your question to polmed@medscheme.co.za
- Provide your membership number
- Patient full name
- Dependent code
- Date of service
- Name of the provider
- Details of enquiry
- Any other supporting documents
FAQs
Below are the frequently asked questions about the medical scheme.
Which hospitals does Polmed cover?
- Selected Clinix Hospitals
- Selected JMH Hospitals
- Selected Lenmed Hospitals
- Selected Mediclinic Hospitals
- Selected NHN Hospitals
Does the Polmed app function?
The Polmed Chat functionality is available on Android, Apple iOS, and Blackberry platforms. Download Polmed Chat free from your mobile app store and start chatting!
What is the WhatsApp number for Polmed medical aid?
Add the number +27 60 070 2547 to your phone's contact list. Send a WhatsApp message with the word "Hi" to start the conversation.
Who qualifies for Polmed medical aid?
Only employees of the South African Police Service (SAPS), appointed under the South African Police Service Act (Act 68 of 1995), and their dependents are eligible to be members of Polmed.
What does Polmed medical aid cover?
- Dental network
- GP and Specialist network
- Mental health network
- Oncology network
- Optical benefit management network
- Open network for emergency medical services
- Open network for oncology management
- Pharmacy network
- Renal dialysis network
What is the age limit for Polmed beneficiaries?
A dependent should be over the age of 21 years. A dependent shall qualify for membership if they are studying at a registered learning institution or unmarried, unemployed, not a member of another medical scheme, or financially dependent on the member.
Does Polmed pay for therapy?
Polmed has established a Psycho-Social Network that consists of clinical psychologists and social workers. This benefit excludes dependents and continuation members.
Above are the Polmed contact details and everything else you need to know. Contact them today and get their services if you fall under the eligibility bracket.
READ ALSO: GEMS Medical Aid schemes: Get a detailed overview for 2022
Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the GEMS Medical Aid schemes.
The Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) is a South African restricted medical scheme that offers numerous, affordable, and accessible benefits to public service employees and their nominated beneficiaries.
Source: Briefly News