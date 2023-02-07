Police officers are an integral part of society for the work they do. But, what is there to protect them in their hour of need? South African Police Service Medical Scheme (Polmed) is a closed medical scheme explicitly tailored for the South African Police Service (SAPS) and their dependents. So, what are the Polmed contact details?

What is Polmed? Polmed is a non-profit medical scheme that offers cost-effective health insurance for those risking their lives to protect the public. The organization was established in 2000 and registered under the Medical Schemes Act (Act 131 of 1998), Registration number 373. Below are the Polmed contact details and everything you need to know about the medical scheme.

Who is eligible for Polmed?

Only employees of the South African Police Service, appointed under the South African Police Service Act (Act 68 of 1995), and their dependents are eligible to be members of Polmed. The scheme gives vital understanding and insights into your specific needs and the ability to offer you a medical plan that gives you what you need when you need it.

As a scheme member, you have access to certain minimum healthcare services, regardless of the benefit option they have selected.

Polmed contact details

For any enquiry, use the following means:

Postal Address:

Polmed, Private Bag X16,

Arcadia, 0007

Polmed Client Service Centre:

Nedbank Plaza, C/o Stanza Bopape and

Steve Biko Streets, Arcadia, 0083

Tel: 0860 765 633 or 0860 POLMED

Polmed WhatsApp number

+27 60 070 2547

Email: polmed@medscheme.co.za

Fax: 0860 104 114

FAX: 0861 888 110 (Membership-related correspondence)

FAX: 011 758 7660 (New claims)

Polmed website

Emergency Services:

0800 727 772 or 084 124

Polmed chronic email address

TEL: 0860 765 633 (members) or

0860 104 111 (providers)

FAX: 0860 000 320

EMAIL: polmedcmm@medscheme.co.za

Polmed branches

Below are the branches near you where you can visit and get help.

1. VEREENIGING

27 Grey Avenue,

Vereeniging

2. Lephalale

Shop 6, Bosveld Boulevard Park,

Cnr Joe Slovo and Chris Hani Streets,

Onverwacht, Lephalale

3. Port Elizabeth

Block 6, Greenacres Office Park, 2nd Avenue,

Newton Park, Port Elizabeth

4. Roodepoort

Shop 21 and 22, Flora Centre (Entrance 2),

Cnr Ontdekkers and Conrad Road,

Florida North, Roodepoort

5. Rustenburg

Shop 23, Lifestyle Square, Beyers Naude

Drive, Rustenburg

5. Klerksdorp

Medicover Building, Shop 11, 22 Knowles

Street, Witkoppies, Klerksdorp

6. Polokwane

Checkers Centre, Shop 2, Ground Floor, Cnr

Hans van Rensburg and Grobler Streets,

Polokwane

7. Bloemfontein

Medical Suites 4 and 5, Middestad Medical

Suites, First Floor, Middestad Centre, Cnr Charles

West Burger Streets, Bloemfontein

8. Mahikeng

Mega City, Shop 118, Ground Floor,

East Gallery, Mahikeng

9. Kathu

Shop 18D Kameeldoring Plein Building,

Cnr Frikkie Meyer and Rooisand Road

10. East London

Unit 5, 8 Balfour Rd,

Vincent East London

11. Kimberley

Shop 76, North Cape Mall, Royldene,

Kimberley

12. Nelspruit

Shop 11, City Centre Mall, Cnr Andrews Street

and Madiba Drive, Nelspruit

13. Cape Town

Shop 6, 9 Longstreet, Cnr Long and

Waterkant Street, Cape Town

14. Pretoria

Nedbank Plaza, Shop 17, Ground Floor, 361

Steve Biko Street, Arcadia, Pretoria

15. Durban

Ground Floor, 102 Stephen Dlamini Road,

Musgrave, Durban

Polmed queries process

In case you have any queries about the scheme, you can follow the below procedure:

Submit your question to polmed@medscheme.co.za

Provide your membership number

Patient full name

Dependent code

Date of service

Name of the provider

Details of enquiry

Any other supporting documents

FAQs

Below are the frequently asked questions about the medical scheme.

Which hospitals does Polmed cover?

Selected Clinix Hospitals

Selected JMH Hospitals

Selected Lenmed Hospitals

Selected Mediclinic Hospitals

Selected NHN Hospitals

Does the Polmed app function?

The Polmed Chat functionality is available on Android, Apple iOS, and Blackberry platforms. Download Polmed Chat free from your mobile app store and start chatting!

What is the WhatsApp number for Polmed medical aid?

Add the number +27 60 070 2547 to your phone's contact list. Send a WhatsApp message with the word "Hi" to start the conversation.

Who qualifies for Polmed medical aid?

Only employees of the South African Police Service (SAPS), appointed under the South African Police Service Act (Act 68 of 1995), and their dependents are eligible to be members of Polmed.

What does Polmed medical aid cover?

Dental network

GP and Specialist network

Mental health network

Oncology network

Optical benefit management network

Open network for emergency medical services

Open network for oncology management

Pharmacy network

Renal dialysis network

What is the age limit for Polmed beneficiaries?

A dependent should be over the age of 21 years. A dependent shall qualify for membership if they are studying at a registered learning institution or unmarried, unemployed, not a member of another medical scheme, or financially dependent on the member.

Does Polmed pay for therapy?

Polmed has established a Psycho-Social Network that consists of clinical psychologists and social workers. This benefit excludes dependents and continuation members.

Above are the Polmed contact details and everything else you need to know. Contact them today and get their services if you fall under the eligibility bracket.

