Full list of actuaries in South Africa, including their contact details for 2022

The number of actuaries in South Africa is increasing, considering a statistical analysis released by one of the foremost societies in the profession. However, the seeming growth is painstakingly slow compared to other occupations. This is despite the economic forecast that the demand for actuaries in the country will significantly increase in the coming years.

How many actuaries are in South Africa? According to available data, the number of practising actuaries is 1,754 as of the first quarter of 2022. Although this is an increase from 1,586 in 2021, it still shows a considerable gap between demand and supply for professionals in this practice.

List of actuaries in South Africa and their contact information

Several firms across South Africa are in the active practice of actuarial science. These organisations and others ensure that over 1,700 actuaries are gainfully employed. Below are some of them and their contact details:

Jacobson actuaries

Physical address: 26 Baker Street, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa

26 Baker Street, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa Telephone number: +27 11 442 0065

Argen Actuarial solutions

Physical address: Building B, Westend office park, 250 Hall Street, Centurion, 0157, South Africa

Building B, Westend office park, 250 Hall Street, Centurion, 0157, South Africa Telephone number: +27 12 643 0222

QED Actuaries & Consultants

Physical address: The Bridle, Hunts End office park, 38 Wierda Road W, Wierda Valley, Sandton, 2196

The Bridle, Hunts End office park, 38 Wierda Road W, Wierda Valley, Sandton, 2196 Telephone number: +27 11 038 3700

Deloitte

Physical address: Cape quarter, Lifestyle Village, Cape Town

Cape quarter, Lifestyle Village, Cape Town Telephone number: +27 21 427 5300

Algorithm consultants & Actuaries CC

Physical address : Unit 5, Block E, Morningside Close office park, 222, Rivonia Road, Morningside, Sandton, 2057, South Africa

: Unit 5, Block E, Morningside Close office park, 222, Rivonia Road, Morningside, Sandton, 2057, South Africa Telephone number: +27 11 802 0263

NMG

Physical address: NMG House, 411 Main Avenue, Ferndale, Randburg, 2160, South Africa

NMG House, 411 Main Avenue, Ferndale, Randburg, 2160, South Africa Telephone number: +27 11 509 3000

Munro Forensic Actuaries

Physical address : Office 4 Office on the Beach, 3 Lagoon Beach Drive, Milnerton, Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

: Office 4 Office on the Beach, 3 Lagoon Beach Drive, Milnerton, Cape Town, 7441, South Africa Phone number : +27 21 551 4609

: +27 21 551 4609 Website: munrofa.com

S R L Fund Solutions & Services (PTY) Ltd

Physical address: 2 Metropolitan Life Building, 106 Fox St, Marshalls Town, Johannesburg, South Africa

2 Metropolitan Life Building, 106 Fox St, Marshalls Town, Johannesburg, South Africa Phone number: +27 11 492 0227

Dr. J. Koch Robert

Physical address : 1 Chelsea avenue, Vredehoek, Western Cape, 8001, Cape Town

: 1 Chelsea avenue, Vredehoek, Western Cape, 8001, Cape Town Phone number: + 27 21 462 4160

+ 27 21 462 4160 Email address : rjkactuary@gmail.com

: rjkactuary@gmail.com Website: robertjkoch.com

Actuator Technical Services CC

Physical address: 4 Patrick Road, Jet Park, Gauteng, 1459, South Africa, Boksburg

4 Patrick Road, Jet Park, Gauteng, 1459, South Africa, Boksburg Phone number: +27 11-397-4756

+27 11-397-4756 Website. actuator.co.za

PWC

Physical address : Waterfall City, 4 Lisbon Lane, Jukskei View, Midrand, 2090

: Waterfall City, 4 Lisbon Lane, Jukskei View, Midrand, 2090 Telephone number: +27 11 797 4000

KPMG

Physical address: 85 Empire Road, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193

85 Empire Road, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193 Telephone number: +27 11 647 7111

Independent Actuaries & Consultants, IAC

Physical address : Floor 6 Wale Street Chambers, 38 Wale Street, Central Cape Town, 8001, South Africa

: Floor 6 Wale Street Chambers, 38 Wale Street, Central Cape Town, 8001, South Africa Telephone number: +27 21 422 4373

Simeka Consultants & Actuaries (PTY) Ltd

Physical address: Corner Douglas Saunders Avenue & Cranbrook Crescent, La Lucia Ridge, Umhlanga, 4051, South Africa

Corner Douglas Saunders Avenue & Cranbrook Crescent, La Lucia Ridge, Umhlanga, 4051, South Africa Telephone number: +27 31 566 2302

Insight Actuaries & Consultants

Physical address: Ground Floor Block J, 400 16th Road, Central Midrand, 1685, South Africa

Ground Floor Block J, 400 16th Road, Central Midrand, 1685, South Africa Telephone number: +27 11 542 0900

+27 11 542 0900 Email address: info@insight.co.za

info@insight.co.za Website: insight.co.za

Sigma Synergy

Physical address: 10 Cotillion Place, 22 Street, Techno, Techno Park, Stellenbosch, 7600, South Africa

10 Cotillion Place, 22 Street, Techno, Techno Park, Stellenbosch, 7600, South Africa Telephone number: +27 21 880 0585

True South Actuaries & Consultants

Physical address: Carl Cronje Drive, Oakdale, Western Cape, 7530, South Africa, Bellville

What do actuaries do in South Africa?

Actuaries are essential in the financial industry's smooth running, especially in the insurance sector. Their work borders majorly around the uncertainty analysis and risks surrounding financial costs.

The average actuary uses statistics, financial theory, and mathematics to evaluate the hazard in future occurrences while helping clients and businesses to invent guidelines to mitigate the cost of risk.

Is there a demand for actuaries in South Africa?

There is no doubt about the shortage of supply of actuaries to the actual demand that the industry requires. About 2.1 million people are formally working in South Africa's finance industry in the third quarter of 2021, but actuaries account for less than 0.1 per cent of these statistics.

How long does it take to become an actuary in South Africa?

According to a publication by the Actuarial Society of South Africa, it takes between eight years to a decade for an actuary to be made. This is because apart from the five years students must spend obtaining a bachelor's degree in actuarial science, they must undergo at least three years of additional professional studies.

During this period, they must pass more than a dozen technical skills examinations before becoming a Fellow of the Actuarial Society of South Africa.

The statistics of actuaries in South Africa as of 2022 show that about 75 per cent of the practitioners are white while other races, including Blacks, Indians, and Asians, make up the remaining 25 per cent. However, Mike McDougall, the CEO of the Actuarial Society of South Africa (ASSA), believes that this dynamic is about to change.

