Hartbeespoort Dam Snake and Animal Park: hours, prices, activities, contacts

The Hartbeespoort Dam Snake and Animal Park is one fascinating recreational park that anyone who loves to hang out in nature will find perfect for leisure indulgences. It boasts of an array of beautiful attractions in the outdoor sense of things, and you not only relate with the land elements of nature, but you are also offered the peace that the element of water has to offer.

Elevated view of Hartbeespoort Dam. Photo: Walter Bibikow

Source: Getty Images

The Hartbeespoort Dam Snake and Animal Park is the right place to go and catch an eyeful of wild land animals such as tigers, lions, elephants, hyenas, bushbaby monkeys, tortoises, and reptiles, especially various species of snakes.

Activities in Hartbeespoort Dam Snake and Animal Park

The number of Hartbeespoort activities visitors can enjoy on a typical day is intriguing. It does help that the environment has been structured so that there are restaurants and stay-in houses in case you prefer a holiday that will go on for days.

The park is all-encompassing as it ensures that the sections are accessible to people whose movements are aided by wheelchairs. It also has a kid zone which provides side attraction for the minor.

The Harties Snake Park is a section that allows you to see several snakes at a close range. They also have the ferryboat ride for adults and kids alike. The ride can take up to 100 people and is usually open from 10:30 a.m. to around 3:45 p.m. The Hartbeespoort Watersport Centre also allows you to enjoy water toys, speedboat rides, and Jet Ski rides.

Price of entrance

The type of fun you get from coming to this place does not come free as you have to part with some amount of money. Still, the good thing is that it considers the ages of the visitors. Adults pay much higher prices than teenagers or children.

In looking at the Hartbeespoort dam entrance fee for 2022, you should adults pay as much as R140 as a gate fee. On the other hand, anyone between the ages of three and 10 pays R70 for admittance. Kids below the age of three do not have to pay anything.

The Hartbeespoort Dam Snake and Animal Park is just one of the several recreational parks in the Harties neighbourhood.

A tiger lying in a zoo. Photo: unsplash.com, @kovah

Source: UGC

This means that a visitor is spoilt for choice when visiting Hartbeespoort zoo. You may, however, streamline your preference to the type of fun and sights that you are trying to catch. For example, suppose you are interested in monkeys. In that case, the Monkey Sanctuary will provide loads of wonderful species, while the Lions and Safari Park will intrigue you with the wildness of their lions from a close range.

Which national park is famous for snakes?

The Snake Park Harties is inarguably the most popular place you can catch the fun of seeing snakes crawl around with careless abandon. It is one section of the Hartbeespoort Dam Snake and Animal Park dedicated to showcasing different snakes.

How much is the entrance in Snake Park?

According to TripAdvisor, adults are expected to pay R130 as an entrance fee, while children between ages three and 12 will have to part with R60. They also offer a Snake and Seal Demonstration, which usually cost interested adults an extra fee of R60, while kids between the ages of three and 12 pay R30.

The prices are for only one round trip, which usually takes about 25 minutes; if you wish to go again, then you must be willing to pay the required amount according to your age. Anyone below three enjoys the demonstration for free.

Where can I see snakes in Durban?

If you are looking for a place to watch the activities of snakes from a close yet safe distance, then you should book a trip to Fitzsimons Snake Park.

Which city is known as Snake Park?

This park is situated in the Lower Marine Parade, along the entrance of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. The park offers you the opportunity to see over 100 species of snakes.

Some snakes you can find here are the various Mambas, including the famously dangerous and venomous Black Mamba. Others are the puff adders, cobras, and even species like the anaconda, which is not local to that territory. The park also lets you see some tortoises, Iguanas, and other crocodile-looking reptiles.

Five brown deer. Photo: unsplash.com, @carlflor

Source: UGC

Opening and closing hours

The park is open to visitors from 8 a.m., while the closing period will always be announced over the public address systems around the park’s vicinity. There is no day that this park is not open, including during school and public holidays.

Hartbeespoort Dam Snake and Animal Park contacts

For further information about the Hartbeespoort Dam and Animal Park, you can contact them using the details below:

Physical location : 1 Scott St, Schoemansville, Hartbeespoort, 0216, South Africa

: 1 Scott St, Schoemansville, Hartbeespoort, 0216, South Africa Postal address : P O Box 109, Hartbeespoort, North West 0216

: P O Box 109, Hartbeespoort, North West 0216 Phone : +27 12 253 1162, 079 634 5189

: +27 12 253 1162, 079 634 5189 Email address: zoogang@hsap.co.za

The Hartbeespoort Dam Snake and Animal Park is one of the surest places you can look forward to enjoying whatever kind of holiday you are planning. Besides the fun activities it offers within the facility, the neighbourhood gives the aura of a tourist attraction.

