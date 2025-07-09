Content creator Grace Mondlana has found herself in a storm of controversy after paying tribute to her ex-boyfriend, Sipho Lazarus Zulu

The award-winning influencer delivered a heartfelt speech at Sipho's funeral, sharing intimate details about their relationship and expressing her final goodbye

South Africans have been divided in their reaction to Grace's actions, with some praising her for honouring Sipho's memory and others criticising her for overstepping boundaries

A content creator, Grace Mondlana, has been trending on social media after losing her ex-boyfriend, Sipho Lazarus Zulu, who died in a car accident on June 29.

The drama all began when Grace posted a tribute video montage to her ex-boyfriend on TikTok, which has since gained over 4.4 million views.

Grace said on social media that she and Sipho had been dating for years but had kept their relationship private to protect it. She expressed how she had protected the relationship from the public, sharing that she would often say she was going on solo trips, but was actually with her boyfriend.

TikTok star's speech at ex-boyfriend's funeral

At her ex-partner's funeral service, she was allowed to express her final goodbye, which has sparked a media feeding frenzy online.

In the video posted by @the.inner.edge.po on TikTok, the content creator shared a brief insight into her relationship with Sipho, saying that Sipho was the "love of my life for six years," while in her social media post, she disclosed that they were together for five years.

Grace was 18 and Sipho was 24 when they first met at university, she revealed in a social media post and at the funeral.

“We shared many of our firsts together: our first time at the beach, our first jobs and our first flights. We did it all together. A recent goal we achieved was renovating our homes.”

She added how she would leave all of the things she would be doing whenever Sipho would call while she was at res.

"To see him grow, to be the man that he was to date has been so beautiful. He was a hard worker, and I think we can all testify to that. This has been the hardest week of my life, but I think as a final act of love to him, I am so happy that Mama, Slovo, and his brother Slaniya could do all of this for him. I don’t think my life will ever be the same without him, as I believe our tertiary days are those that shaped our lives, and he will be a memory of everything that I do," said Grace in the clip at Sipho's funeral.

The 24-year-old, who won the Emerging Content Creator Award at the DStv Content Creator Awards, recently added that Sipho left her with a message before his passing.

She stated that she did not know it was him saying goodbye, but thought it was one of those messages where he was "pouring his heart" to her. She is grateful that he said what he had to say and is at peace with it.

Take a look at Grace Mondlana's funeral speech in the video below:

SA react to Grace Mondlana's funeral speech

South Africans have mixed opinions concerning Grace Mondlana's actions towards her ex-partner's funeral, with many who weighed in on the matter saying:

Zonzo said:

"This is Grace Mondlana. The 1st woman to speak at the Ex-boyfriend's funeral during the year 2025. History has been made in the entire Universe."

Thembekile Shongwe added:

"First time ever seeing someone volunteer to be a Widow!! ngiya qala nqa."

I’m Ntando Khumalo shared:

"I stand with Grace... she did what she felt was right, and Sipho's family agreed. Having someone as an ex doesn't mean you don't love them anymore. She was right to do what she did for Sipho's funeral. Yes, I understand some of you are concerned about traditional ways and such, but who are we to judge? God will cleanse her. I hope and pray she finds healing, and Sipho's family may find peace, so Sipho's soul may rest in peace."

Comfort03 wrote:

"I feel like the family allowed her beacuse she’s famous."

Midah replied:

"Grace Mondlana, the chief mourner."

Celumusa_Mntungwa wrote:

"People with money overstep boundaries."

