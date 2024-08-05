Uber has lost a customer as one of South Africa's best content creators spoiled herself with a whip

Harwroking Grace Mondlana shared a beautiful moment fetching her first vehicle

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering her with congratulatory messages

South Africa's content creator and hardworking woman bought a new car. Images: @grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

South African social media influencer Grace Mondlana has blessed herself with a stunning first car.

The stunner took to her TikTok account and captured the moment she went to fetch her gorgeous Hyundai i10. The hun can be seen arriving at the car dealership with a smile.

She received a warm welcome and was given beautiful flowers. She was escorted to her car. The happiness was written all over her face. This happened soon after she moved to a new apartment.

According to the Hyundai website, the Grand i10 comes with standard safety features to give you peace of mind. It is fitted with both driver and passenger airbags, ISOFIX, a rearview monitor and a central door lock, so you can enjoy a safe and comfortable trip, no matter where you go.

Content creator stuns with new ride

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens congratulated the woman on her achievement

the video gained over 600k views, with many online users showering her with congratulatory messages.

@Sphokuhle.n wrote:

"You work so hard! Congratulations 🥺❤️."

@Nqobile MaPhakathi M expressed:

"Ah so proud of you my baby 🥹😍🥂."

@Vanessa.NM🧚🏽‍♀️ shared:

"As soon as she started the driving lessons and getting her license, we all knew it was coming. To God be the glory, congratulations Mam Grace.🥺❤️"

@B E E J O U commented:

"You are living your name🥺 congratulations Grace🥂."

@Mabophelo Moreteng M said:

"No more Uber rides, congratulations🥳🎉💐. It has been so beautiful to see your journey and growth. Cheers to many more milestones."

Lady blesses herself with a new car

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Durban woman who spoiled herself with a brand-new whip.

In the video she posted, @sheilambonambi is in a bolt with her significant other, driving to the car dealership. She captured the moment she entered and signed all the necessary documents. Another part captured her standing in front of the white Chevrolet van with the salesperson. The young lady thanked God for the strength and making it possible for her to achieve this.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News