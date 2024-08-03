A climate change activist entered a difficult challenge, hugging a tree for 24 hours straight

The woman said she believes that trees should be protected because they are essential climate stabilizers

The online community reacted to the lady's challenge, with many applauding her for standing for her cause

A woman hugged a tree for 24 hours straight. Images: @hebistyle

Source: TikTok

A climate change activist shared her journey to breaking the hugging tree world's record.

TikTok user @hebistyle took to her TikTok account and shared the achievement. The woman also detailed her reason for choosing this particular challenge, saying that trees provide shade and serve as perfect sanctuaries for thousands of organisms.

She further said that trees are essential climate stabilizers, food sources and even inducers of rain. With that being said, she is advocating for their protection. She stands against their destruction.

In another video, the TikTokker explained how she prepared herself for the challenge. She said she started hugging the tree in January, with one hour and went up to 16 hours.

In those long hours, she is not eating or going to the toilet. The woman added that the challenge was not an easy one but it was for a cause she believes in. When it came to boredom she meditated and listened to her headphones.

Woman breaks tree hugging world record

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens applaud the woman

The online community reacted to the woman's challenge, with many showering her with congratulatory messages for standing up for what she believes in.

Kendi celebrated:

"Good job my hun!!🔥"

@𝕊𝕥𝕠𝕚𝕔 wrote:

"I can hug the tree for one week. Enjoy the record while I prepare."

@Nesslokoro celebrated:

"Congratulations 🥰🥰🥰."

@x_cuppy_puppy_x commented:

"Why are you crying did you get a million bucks."

@7 said:

"But you can't hug your husband for an hour!!"

Source: Briefly News